Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

The poster was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user over the weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

The poster was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user over the weekend.

Once again, Swedish House Mafia appear to have made a cryptic announcement and ignited rumors of a comeback. 

Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a poster with Swedish House Mafia's iconic three-dot logo and a date reading "16 07 21." If the advert is confirmed to be real (some commenters are skeptical), the mysterious message could signal new music from the iconic on-again, off-again EDM trio. It could, however, allude to an upcoming performance in Australia or a tour announcement.

A mysterious Swedish House Mafia poster in Melbourne.

A mysterious Swedish House Mafia poster in Melbourne.

The trio, consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, have been known to move in the shadows when it comes to hyping fans up. Ever since a sudden disbandment in 2013, the group have announced reunions for "final performances" and returned with even more gigs and music.

Is the truth that Swedish House Mafia will never really be finished? For the moment, fans will simply need to wait and see as the July 16th date nears. It's worth noting that they recently signed with a new manager and listed an unreleased recording called "Not Yesterday" on ASCAP.

For now, fans can lock into Swedish House Mafia's social media channels for more information. 

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

PSA: Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Posters Are Appearing In London

Swedish House Mafia posters are popping up prior to their tour announcement.

Black and white photo of Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Posters Hint at First Festival Gig Since Ultra 2018

More mysterious posters have popped up since Swedish House Mafia's last announcement.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Update Website with Mysterious Countdown Timer

EDM legends Swedish House Mafia want you to wonder what they've got in the works.

shm sq
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Confirm Live Debut of Orchestral Version Of "One"

The song will be premiered at tele2 Arena in Sweden on May 2nd.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Signed to New Management in 2019

New year, new Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Ultra Europe 2019

Swedish House Mafia are headed to Croatia.

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Is Swedish House Mafia Announcing a Tour? Axwell's Comments Cause Speculation

An interaction with a fan is causing many to speculate a Swedish House Mafia tour is in the works.

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Cancel Ultra Korea Set on the Day of the Event

Only days beforehand, Sebastian Ingrosso also failed to appear for his set alongside Steve Angello at XS Las Vegas.