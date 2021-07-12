Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

The poster was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user over the weekend.

Once again, Swedish House Mafia appear to have made a cryptic announcement and ignited rumors of a comeback.

Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a poster with Swedish House Mafia's iconic three-dot logo and a date reading "16 07 21." If the advert is confirmed to be real (some commenters are skeptical), the mysterious message could signal new music from the iconic on-again, off-again EDM trio. It could, however, allude to an upcoming performance in Australia or a tour announcement.

A mysterious Swedish House Mafia poster in Melbourne. Reddit (via u/HumanRing)

The trio, consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, have been known to move in the shadows when it comes to hyping fans up. Ever since a sudden disbandment in 2013, the group have announced reunions for "final performances" and returned with even more gigs and music.

Is the truth that Swedish House Mafia will never really be finished? For the moment, fans will simply need to wait and see as the July 16th date nears. It's worth noting that they recently signed with a new manager and listed an unreleased recording called "Not Yesterday" on ASCAP.

For now, fans can lock into Swedish House Mafia's social media channels for more information.

