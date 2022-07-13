Skip to main content
Nala Launches "Femme-Dominated" Record Label, Mi Domina

Nala Launches "Femme-Dominated" Record Label, Mi Domina

The Dirtybird artist also dropped a new EP to introduce the sounds and ethos of Mi Domina.

Anastasia Velicescu

The Dirtybird artist also dropped a new EP to introduce the sounds and ethos of Mi Domina.

After years of honing her craft in the underground dance scene, Los Angeles-based DJ, house music producer and vocalist Nala has quickly become a fast-rising star. Harnessing a unique, Riot Grrrl-inspired sound that blends 90s punk aesthetics with analog synthesizers, she writes electronic music with a conscious edge.

Nala has now launched a new record label, Mi Domina, a "femme-dominated" platform "where women are in charge," per a press release shared with EDM.com. The name translates to "Dominate Me," a phrase which functions as an ode to Nala’s Italian heritage.

Serving as Mi Domina's inaugural record is Nala’s new three-track EP, Get Familiar, a joint record with fellow Dirtybird artist E.R.N.E.S.T.O. Blending funky tech house sounds with Nala’s sultry vocals, the EP is the perfect introduction to the sounds and ethos of Mi Domina.

Nala and E.R.N.E.S.T.O. kick off Get Familiar with “God Complex,” a feisty cut that condemns egomania. Next, they offer brooding underground sounds on the EP's titular track, "Get Familiar," before concluding with an old-school "Acid Mix."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

By Rachel Kupfer2 hours ago
Gioli Assia Credit Graziano Piazza
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Announce New Album, "Fire, Hell & Holy Water"

The duo's largest musical project to date is due out in early September 2022 via Ultra Records.

By Lennon Cihak2 hours ago
282771252_543882373769172_1661015310287369596_n
GEAR + TECH

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

By Lennon Cihak2 hours ago

"I've made it a philosophy to only work with artists who have a track record of being respectful to others, especially women, and I'm really honored to be able to work with E.R.N.E.S.T.O, share his talent, and vouch for his character," Nala explained. "The man is a class act, and an incredibly tasteful and talented producer."

The proceeds from Nala’s portion of the EP will be donated to several foundations that support bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, according to an Instagram post shared by Mi Domina.

After her debut performances at Ultra Music Festival and Electric Forest earlier this year, Nala is currently gearing up for the rest of her "Get Familiar" tour, which features DJ sets at Electric Zoo, III Points, Dirtybird Campout and Shambhala, among others.

You can listen to Get Familiar on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW NALA:

Facebook: facebook.com/thisisnala
Twitter: twitter.com/thisisnalaa
Instagram: instagram.com/this.is.nala
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PaEghQ

FOLLOW MI DOMINA:

Facebook: facebook.com/MiDominaRecs
Instagram: instagram.com/midominarecords
Twitter: twitter.com/midominarecs

Related

Walker & Royce
NEWS

Renowned House Music Duo Walker & Royce Launch Record Label, Rules Don't Apply

The imprint's inaugural release is Dances With White Girls' single “Skinny Dipping.”

Capture One Session4170 DONE
NEWS

ARTBAT Launch New Record Label, UPPERGROUND [Exclusive]

ARTBAT will also soon release a new single on the imprint, which they said will release "music that moves you, lets you dance and fills you with emotions."

39304862_10156429304312295_6936801709834371072_n
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Record Label with Debut Release - 'Lafayette' by Cassian

Cassian leads the way as debut artist on new label

spencer brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown's new label, diviine, allows him to create and release music without any limitations.

168738926_221839733066919_4219309568921987794_n
MUSIC RELEASES

How Supertaste Set Up a Pop-Up Studio in the Tennessee Mountains to Record "Super Classic"

This feel-good disco tune is the first single off Supertaste's forthcoming sophomore EP.

four-loko
NEWS

Four Loko Has Launched a Record Label

Yes, you read that right.

Drezo
NEWS

Drezo Launches New Record Label for Artists "Who Are Looking for a Home, But Have Nowhere to Fit In"

Drezo also released Omens Records' first track, a collaboration with Dread MC called "Villain."

vnssa
MUSIC RELEASES

VNSSA Drops Funky House Track On LP Giobbi's Femme House Compilation: Listen to "In The Dark"

The 11-track record was released in celebration of Women’s History Month.