Nala Launches "Femme-Dominated" Record Label, Mi Domina

After years of honing her craft in the underground dance scene, Los Angeles-based DJ, house music producer and vocalist Nala has quickly become a fast-rising star. Harnessing a unique, Riot Grrrl-inspired sound that blends 90s punk aesthetics with analog synthesizers, she writes electronic music with a conscious edge.

Nala has now launched a new record label, Mi Domina, a "femme-dominated" platform "where women are in charge," per a press release shared with EDM.com. The name translates to "Dominate Me," a phrase which functions as an ode to Nala’s Italian heritage.

Serving as Mi Domina's inaugural record is Nala’s new three-track EP, Get Familiar, a joint record with fellow Dirtybird artist E.R.N.E.S.T.O. Blending funky tech house sounds with Nala’s sultry vocals, the EP is the perfect introduction to the sounds and ethos of Mi Domina.

Nala and E.R.N.E.S.T.O. kick off Get Familiar with “God Complex,” a feisty cut that condemns egomania. Next, they offer brooding underground sounds on the EP's titular track, "Get Familiar," before concluding with an old-school "Acid Mix."

"I've made it a philosophy to only work with artists who have a track record of being respectful to others, especially women, and I'm really honored to be able to work with E.R.N.E.S.T.O, share his talent, and vouch for his character," Nala explained. "The man is a class act, and an incredibly tasteful and talented producer."

The proceeds from Nala’s portion of the EP will be donated to several foundations that support bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, according to an Instagram post shared by Mi Domina.

After her debut performances at Ultra Music Festival and Electric Forest earlier this year, Nala is currently gearing up for the rest of her "Get Familiar" tour, which features DJ sets at Electric Zoo, III Points, Dirtybird Campout and Shambhala, among others.

You can listen to Get Familiar on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW NALA:

Facebook: facebook.com/thisisnala

Twitter: twitter.com/thisisnalaa

Instagram: instagram.com/this.is.nala

Spotify: spoti.fi/3PaEghQ

FOLLOW MI DOMINA:

Facebook: facebook.com/MiDominaRecs

Instagram: instagram.com/midominarecords

Twitter: twitter.com/midominarecs