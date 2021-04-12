National Geographic to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Festival, TikTok Afterparty With Jayda G

National Geographic to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Festival, TikTok Afterparty With Jayda G

Jayda G will take over Nat Geo's first-ever TikTok Live for a DJ set.
Author:
Publish date:

Jayda G

Jayda G will take over Nat Geo's first-ever TikTok Live for a DJ set.

Earth Day is just around the corner and we have the perfect way to celebrate.

National Geographic will be broadcasting a virtual celebration from their YouTube channel. Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve 2021 will be hosted by traveler and writer Jessica Nabongo, the first documented Black woman to travel to every country of the world.

Maggie Rogers, Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, and Ziggy Marley, among others, will all be performing from locations of importance to them. The stream will also feature a number of National Geographic Explorers, such as iconic conservationist Jane Goodall and carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn Grant. 

Flyer for National Geographic's Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming event with Willie Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Ziggy Marley, and others.

Flyer for National Geographic's Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming event with Willie Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Ziggy Marley, and others.

Perhaps most exciting for fans of EDM, a virtual afterparty on the new Nat Geo TikTok channel will follow. At 10PM ET (7PM PT), Nat Geo is set to debut on TikTok Live and will be joined by Grammy-nominated Canadian dance music producer Jayda G as she spins an original DJ set.

While studying environmental toxicology, Jayda G realized her love for her record collection and decided to pursue music by learning how to perform on vinyl. She's now a top player in the industry and was even nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for her single "Both of Us." 

Jayda G

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jayda G will perform a DJ set at a TikTok Live afterparty for Earth Day Eve 2021.

The stream is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 21st, at 8:30PM ET (5:30PM ET) and you can tune in exclusively via Nat Geo's YouTube.

Related

72fb8b98-924b-426a-837e-f238ae08b194
NEWS

ASE Celebrates Earth Day With Comprehensive "Elevating Event Sustainability" Guide

Miami’s first sustainable event consulting company shares strategies on how postponed events can come back more eco-friendly.

Jayda G
NEWS

Watch Jayda G Freak Out After Learning About Her Grammy Nomination

Some wholesome content for your timeline.

Jayda G - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

Rising Disco Talent Jayda G On Beats 1 One Mix

A marine biologist and music lover, last year Jayda G finished her masters degree while performing 80 international shows and wrapping up her debut album.

abdo_2021_mk_an_fest_site_fest_site_thumbnail_1200x600_r01
EVENTS

Tchami, Virtual Riot, More to Perform at Insomniac East's Inaugural Abduction Festival

Insomniac East's new alien-themed music festival is scheduled to invade Florida on April 10th, 2021.

Jayda G
MUSIC RELEASES

Jayda G Drops Amazon Music Exclusive, Kootenay Klub Mix of "Are U Down"

Jayda G has also curated an "Amazon Summer Sessions" playlist to accompany the release.

Factory 93
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Skyline, a Massive Techno Festival in Orlando

The Martinez Brothers, Maceo Plex, Sacha Robotti, and DJ Tennis are set to hit the stage.

gettyimages-694702656-8b70e6ef-0a27-4a92-818f-1d07a5814947
NEWS

Halsey Breaks Down At Music Festival Post G-Eazy Split

Halsey cries at Common Ground Music Festival after her break-up announcement from G-Eazy.

G Jones
NEWS

G Jones Postpones Three Shows Following his Mother's Passing

G Jones is taking time off and will be postponing three shows originally scheduled for next week.