National Geographic to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Festival, TikTok Afterparty With Jayda G

Jayda G will take over Nat Geo's first-ever TikTok Live for a DJ set.

Earth Day is just around the corner and we have the perfect way to celebrate.

National Geographic will be broadcasting a virtual celebration from their YouTube channel. Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve 2021 will be hosted by traveler and writer Jessica Nabongo, the first documented Black woman to travel to every country of the world.

Maggie Rogers, Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, and Ziggy Marley, among others, will all be performing from locations of importance to them. The stream will also feature a number of National Geographic Explorers, such as iconic conservationist Jane Goodall and carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn Grant.

Flyer for National Geographic's Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming event with Willie Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Ziggy Marley, and others. Caitlin Holbrook (21st Century Fox)

Perhaps most exciting for fans of EDM, a virtual afterparty on the new Nat Geo TikTok channel will follow. At 10PM ET (7PM PT), Nat Geo is set to debut on TikTok Live and will be joined by Grammy-nominated Canadian dance music producer Jayda G as she spins an original DJ set.

While studying environmental toxicology, Jayda G realized her love for her record collection and decided to pursue music by learning how to perform on vinyl. She's now a top player in the industry and was even nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for her single "Both of Us."

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jayda G will perform a DJ set at a TikTok Live afterparty for Earth Day Eve 2021. Jayda G

The stream is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 21st, at 8:30PM ET (5:30PM ET) and you can tune in exclusively via Nat Geo's YouTube.