Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020
Something big is coming to New York City's 10036. The biggest, actually, since before the pandemic.
This weekend, a brand new nightclub called Nebula will open in the heart of Times Square with performances from GORDO (Carnage's house music alias) and Purple Disco Machine. It will be the largest nightlife space to open in the city for over a year.
Featuring a 5,500-square foot dance floor and a moving ceiling built out with video panels, the venue's specs are practically unmatched when it comes to Manhattan nightlife. And, with a maximum capacity of only 700 people, clubbers should be able to avoid being packed like sardines.
Also taking the stage at Nebula this month will be Malaa on October 28th and Camelphat on October 30th. The club's official grand opening is slated for November 5th.
Check out digital renderings of the galaxy-inspired space below and buy tickets here.