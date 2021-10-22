October 22, 2021
Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020

Upper Class International Designers

Publish date:

Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020

Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, Malaa and CamelPhat will kick off the venue's opening weekends in October.
Author:

Something big is coming to New York City's 10036. The biggest, actually, since before the pandemic. 

This weekend, a brand new nightclub called Nebula will open in the heart of Times Square with performances from GORDO (Carnage's house music alias) and Purple Disco Machine. It will be the largest nightlife space to open in the city for over a year. 

Featuring a 5,500-square foot dance floor and a moving ceiling built out with video panels, the venue's specs are practically unmatched when it comes to Manhattan nightlife. And, with a maximum capacity of only 700 people, clubbers should be able to avoid being packed like sardines. 

Also taking the stage at Nebula this month will be Malaa on October 28th and Camelphat on October 30th. The club's official grand opening is slated for November 5th.

Recommended Articles

Nebula
NEWS

Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020

Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, Malaa and CamelPhat will kick off the venue's opening weekends in October.

12 seconds ago
Aluna
EVENTS

Aluna to Perform In 14 Cities for Upcoming "Diskotek" Tour

Kicking off in Atlanta, the tour will "bring the flavor and color back to dance music."

17 minutes ago
The-Weeknd-and-SHM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Premiere of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's "Moth to a Flame" Music Video

Stream the live YouTube premiere of the "Moth to a Flame" music video inside.

20 minutes ago

Check out digital renderings of the galaxy-inspired space below and buy tickets here

nyqep4g0
a_pT_gaw-1
CSPYC3HQ
4
Gallery
4 Images

Related

general club los angeles
NEWS

Los Angeles Nightclubs to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

The new COVID-19 mandate will go into effect on October 7th.

Purple Disco Machine - ONE MIX
INTERVIEWS

Purple Disco Machine Celebrates 10 Years of Music on His Debut One Mix [INTERVIEW]

Purple Disco Machine brings his "deep funk" sound to One Mix.

Ipse Berlin
NEWS

Popular German Nightclub IPSE Severely Damaged After Suspected Arson Attack

The open-air club shared the devastating news on Facebook.

echostage
INDUSTRY

DC's Biggest Nightclubs are Banding Together for Pandemic Rent Relief

Venues in the nation's capital are seeking financial relief after forced shutdowns.

Cheat Codes Electrionic Trio Press Photo - Cool Jackets With Castle In Background
NEWS

Boston's Mémoire Nightclub Opens Doors with Huge Lineup and Exclusive Playlist from Cheat Codes

Big Night Entertainment Group opened Mémoire Nightclub in the Encore Hotel on Boston Harbor and shared an exclusive playlist from multi-platinum electronic trio Cheat Codes.

Domaine Nightclub - Pool & Sparklers
NEWS

State-Of-The-Art Domaine Nightclub Opens Doors in Atlanta

Phenomenal new production, upgraded security, and a major renovations to the venue are the name of the game with Atlanta's newest nightclub.

Tiësto at Expo Tel Aviv
NEWS

This Company Booked Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and More for a Work Party: Watch

The October 6th event kicked off on the roof of Tel Aviv's Azrieli building before moving to a massive outdoor fairground.

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Watch Martin Garrix's Amsterdam Rooftop Set and More, Now Available to Stream Online

You can now watch novel performances from Garrix, Nora En Pure, Malaa and Eagles & Butterflies as part of MDL Beast's "Freqways" series.