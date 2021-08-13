Nero Announce Third Album
Nero Announce Third Album

While sharing a tribute on the 10th anniversary of their iconic debut album "Welcome Reality," the trio announced the follow-up to 2015's "Between II Worlds."
Many fans of electronic music consider Nero's 2011 debut album, Welcome Reality, to be one of the best in the history of the genre. Now, on the 10th anniversary of their masterpiece, the group have announced that a third album is on the way.

The Grammy-winning trio took to social media to exult in the anniversary, sharing a screenshot of Welcome Reality's album cover as well as a computer folder titled "Nero 3rd album demos."

The tweet's comment section was immediately set ablaze with excitement and speculation. Although the anticipation is already through the roof, Nero unfortunately stopped short of divulging any more information, including a title or release date. However, if you look closely, you can see that the folder contains 12 items, leading some to believe that the album will comprise 12 tracks.

Check out Nero's announcement below.

