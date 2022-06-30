Skip to main content
NERVO Announce 2022 Summer Residency at Eden Ibiza

NERVO will perform alongside a bevy of fellow dance music stars for eight weeks this summer.

Chloe Paul/Big Beat Records

Dance music duo NERVO have announced a fun-filled summer residency at San Antonio's renowned Eden Ibiza club.

The Australian sisters will take the stage at Eden every Wednesday between June 29th and August 17th for a total of eight shows. A bevy of artists will also take the stage during these summer parties, such as W&W, Quintino, Sander van Doorn, Martin Jensen, Third Party, Roger Sanchez, Kryder, Example, and Tinie Tempah.

"After several years of forced hiatus due to Covid, we are more than excited to return to Ibiza," NERVO said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "This summer is going to be very special on the island and we have prepared a lineup made up of 25 old and new friends from all over the dance music spectrum and packed with talent who are coming to Eden ready to make the audience lose their head. We are looking forward to having a great party with our fans in Ibiza on our return to the island."

According to Eden, the club's Wednesday parties will be dedicated to mainstream and commercial sounds in electronic music, while complementary genres like drum & bass, techno, and trance are to be mixed in throughout the week.

NERVO-ANUNCIO_v2-1024x1024

At the beginning of this year, NERVO announced their Las Vegas residency at Zouk Group's Ayu Nightclub and Zouk Nightclub. The duo joins other dance music mainstays like Zedd and Tiësto as residents. 

"We've been playing for Zouk at their iconic venues and festivals for years across Asia and can't wait to see how they're bringing their brilliance to Las Vegas," NERVO said at the time.

You can find tickets and more information to NERVO's 2022 Eden residency here.

