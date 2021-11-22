Watch NERVO Perform DJ Set From Hot Air Balloon in Brazil for Formula 1 Racing

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
NERVO have taken their DJing skills to new heights—literally.

In a takeover for the 2021 São Paulo Grand Prix, the beloved sisterly duo welcomed Formula 1 Racing back to Brazil last week by performing a DJ set live from a hot air balloon. Their pie-in-the-sky performance took place above the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, a famed racetrack in São Paulo.

Just like the breakneck speed of F1's racecars, NERVO's performance was electrifying. Livestreamed in partnership with Beatport, the set featured a number of their own fan-favorite originals, like "Horizon" and "Basement," as well as much by Vintage Culture, Quintino, Fedde Le Grande, and more.

You can watch the full stream below.

"We've played in some pretty unique locations around the world, but I don't think anything compares to playing in a hot air balloon over the racetrack here in São Paulo," NERVO said in a press statement.

NERVO also put together an exclusive playlist for F1, which you can check out below.

