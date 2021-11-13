NERVO to Take Flight In Hot Air Balloon for DJ Set at São Paulo Grand Prix

As engines start to rev on the ground in São Paulo, NERVO will be preparing for liftoff.

Dance music's favorite sisterly duo will be ringing in the return of Formula 1 Racing in Brazil with a particularly uplifting performance—straight from a hot air balloon. Kickstarting the event on Sunday, NERVO are scheduled to fly over a massive crowd of approximately 170,000 at Interlagos. The event will easily be Brazil's largest since the onset of the pandemic.

Leading up to their hotly anticipated flight, NERVO were joined by McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo onstage for a launch performance event, which also included Brazilian DJ duo Cat Dealers.

"We’ve played in some pretty exclusive venues around the world, but I don’t think anything compares to betting on a hot air balloon on the race track here in São Paulo, so we can’t wait," NERVO said in a joint statement. "We enjoyed the assembly of our Fellow Australian and music lover Daniel Ricciardo today, and we hope everyone enjoys the show."

NERVO's stunt is being backed by Heineken and will be streamed on the Beatport and Formula 1 social media channels. It's the second time in recent memory Heineken have facilitated the merger of racing and high-energy dance music. In September, Tiësto made headlines after taking a victory lap in the back of a Heineken truck while performing at the Dutch Grand Prix.

