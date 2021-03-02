NERVO Announces $3,000 Scholarship to Celebrate Women's History Month

Powerhouse Australian dance music tandem NERVO has announced the launch of a $3,000 scholarship to celebrate Women's History Month.

In their mission to "amplify women and all their strength and courage," the duo will be offering up the "Revolution" scholarship to one ambitious and influential female high school student. Female students from all ages and levels of study in the US are eligible, and those interested must first sign up at Bold.org before submitting a questionnaire about their greatest ambition and how they hope to make it a reality.

Those interested in applying to NERVO's scholarship can do so here. The deadline is August 31st, 2021 and the winner will be announced on September 24th.

Check out NERVO's announcement below.

