NERVO Announces $3,000 Scholarship to Celebrate Women's History Month

NERVO Announces $3,000 Scholarship to Celebrate Women's History Month

The duo is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime scholarship to one female high school student.
Author:
Publish date:

Powerhouse Australian dance music tandem NERVO has announced the launch of a $3,000 scholarship to celebrate Women's History Month.

In their mission to "amplify women and all their strength and courage," the duo will be offering up the "Revolution" scholarship to one ambitious and influential female high school student. Female students from all ages and levels of study in the US are eligible, and those interested must first sign up at Bold.org before submitting a questionnaire about their greatest ambition and how they hope to make it a reality.

Those interested in applying to NERVO's scholarship can do so here. The deadline is August 31st, 2021 and the winner will be announced on September 24th. 

Check out NERVO's announcement below.

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA

Related

NERVO
INTERVIEWS

"One Day at a Time": NERVO on Persevering the Challenges of Breast Cancer

"There is nothing more painful than feeling helpless while watching someone you love go through cancer treatment."

A photo of twin DJ duo Olivia and Miriam Nervo, known professionally as NERVO, with matching pregnancy baby bumps.
NEWS

NERVO Twins Announce Pregnancy (Yes, Both of Them)

It's almost like the NERVO sisters planned this.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Taps Carla Monroe for Scintillating House Track "Gotta Be You"

A bouncy pop-house hybrid from the famed sisterly duo.

NERVO
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters: Vol. 3 [NERVO Takeover]

Welcome to "Synth Sisters," the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar female producers.

NERVO
EVENTS

NERVO Announces New Year's Eve Concert and Thailand Tour

"Understanding that most of the world is still going through lockdowns makes us all the more grateful for this opportunity to play again."

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Release Impactful New Single "Sober"

The sisters are back!

Skrillex
NEWS

Win a Private In-Person Studio Session with Skrillex

Skrillex is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a good cause.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Drop Emotional Dance Single "Hurt" with Frida Sundemo

The twins unleash a new track that will have all you heartbreakers crying.