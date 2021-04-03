Netflix's Animated Series "Yasuke," Featuring Music From Flying Lotus, Receives First Trailer

With a compelling story, an all-star production cast, and music from Grammy Award-winning producer Flying Lotus, "Yasuke" can't miss.
Author:
Publish date:
This month, honor has a new name. Netflix's hotly anticipated new anime series Yasuke lands on the streaming service with an all-star cast behind the project.

Fans of Flying Lotus will be especially pleased to hear the renowned producer is contributing an original soundtrack to the project. Flying Lotus has been involved in the project since at least 2018, and by all indications his foray into scoring the series has been a successful one. "Working on anime is my new favorite thing," FlyLo tweeted. "I think imma try [and] stay a while. Can happily keep doin it." 

Now, Yasuke has a new trailer offering more insight into the story behind the legend of the first Black samurai. Originally a boatsman, Yasuke is told he is to fulfill a prophecy, which says Japan will be saved by a Black warrior. The idea first came to Executive Producer LeSean Thomas nearly a decade ago as he came across images of Japanese children's books and was surprised to discover stories of samurai who were not native to the region.

Yasuke is also produced by Judas and the Black Messiah's LaKeith Stanfield, who is the voice of Yasuke. The Netflix series is slated to arrive on April 29th, 2021. 

