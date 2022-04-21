AFEM Launches First-Ever Survey to Explore Neurodiversity In Electronic Music Industry

The music industry has historically struggled to be inclusive to people who are neurodiverse.

But as new information and research arise rapidly, music professionals in all sectors of the industry are broadening their horizons and understanding the importance of neurodiversity, the viewpoint that various neurological conditions are normal as opposed to being considered deficits.

The Association For Electronic Music (AFEM) just launched a first-of-its-kind survey that will collect information from music industry workplaces. The data will be used to inform organizations and employees alike about what it's like to work in the electronic music industry with a neurodiverse condition as well as employ people that have one.

Neurodiversity includes the following: ASD (autism spectrum disorder), ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia and Tourette Syndrome.

In addition to educating electronic music workplaces and professionals, the survey's data will be used to reduce the stigmatization around neurodiverse conditions.

"For the past five years, AFEM has made championing mental health awareness central to our work," said Tristan Hunt, AFEM Health Group founder and Regional Manager, in a press release to EDM.com. "While we’re heartened to see a big increase across the industry in people’s understanding and support of mental health, the subject of neurodiversity still is new or not well known to many."

"AFEM’s new neurodiversity survey aims to change that," Hunt continued. "By taking part in this survey, you will help create an industry that better understands and supports people with neurodiverse conditions, so making it a happier and healthier place for everyone who works in it."

The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete and the results will be shared later this year. You can participate in the survey here.