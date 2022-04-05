"Never Say Die Forever": Iconic Record Label Disbands After 13 Years of Pioneering Bass Music

After 13 years of releasing pioneering dubstep and bass music, one of the most historic independent record labels in the electronic scene is shutting down for good.

Never Say Die has unexpectedly announced its disbandment, revealing the tragic news in a statement disseminated by the label via its social media.

"We’re immensely proud of everything the label has done to impact the genre the way it has, but the simple truth is that we’ve achieved everything we set out to do (and more) in this industry, and it’s time for the team to move onto other things," reads the statement. "Our legacy lives on, and the catalogue will be available to stream forever."

The statement also notes that fans will still be able to stream Never Say Die's catalog indefinitely and the label's proprietors do not have plans to remove its existing music from digital service providers like Spotify.

The news comes just over a year after their sub-label, Never Say Die: Black Label, was shuttered. Days prior, they waded into the NFT movement by releasing a collection called "Rebirth."

Legions of fans, artists, and other industry figures took to social media to share their admiration of Never Say Die and thank the label for its contributions to the dance music zeitgeist. In a touching moment of unity in the bass music community. artists told the stories of their breakthrough records on the imprint and fans shared memories of discovering their favorite music.

"Never Say Die has been so influential to the music scene since day one," said LAXX, who has released a plethora of songs and projects on the label. "They changed the game, took risks, did things differently. They believed in the music I was making, and supported me fully, and I’ll never forget it. They weren’t just a label to me, they were a family."

EDM.com recognizes and thanks Never Say Die for their indelible contributions to electronic music. We wish the former team the best of luck in their future endeavors.

You can listen to Never Say Die's final release, a single by MUST DIE! called "ANGELWARE," here.

