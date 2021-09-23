September 24, 2021
New Avicii Documentary With Never-Before-Seen Archive Footage to Arrive in 2023
Publish date:

New Avicii Documentary With Never-Before-Seen Archive Footage to Arrive in 2023

Directed by Henrik Burman, the doc features newfound interviews with Avicii himself.

Sean Eriksson

Directed by Henrik Burman, the doc features newfound interviews with Avicii himself.

Thanks to an upcoming documentary, fans of the late Avicii will bear witness to what could be the last vestiges of his storied career.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, a new documentary chronicling Avicii's journey from unheralded beatmaker to legendary dance music artist is scheduled for release in 2023. Directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Swedish cinematographer Björn Tjärnberg and Candamo Film, the "up-close, intimate" doc will feature never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with Avicii himself.

avicii

A new documentary exploring the career of Avicii is set to release in 2023.

"My goal is to provide an honest and new perspective on both the artist Avicii and Tim’s life," said Burman. "I want this to be a film that surprises the audience and challenges the public's image of Sweden’s biggest international artist of today and, in doing so, also shine a light on what his music has meant to so many people."

Recommended Articles

Anna Lunoe
NEWS

Anna Lunoe Kicks Off New Podcast With Special Guest Chris Lake: Listen

"Create/Destroy" features meaningful conversations with artists of all kinds and offers resources for fellow creators.

1 hour ago
steve aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Is the First Dance Music Artist to Be Inducted Into Asian Hall of Fame

Previous inductees include Bruce Lee, Connie Chung, Kristi Yamaguchi and Daniel Dae Kim.

4 hours ago
illenium
EVENTS

ILLENIUM Reveals Massive Multi-Genre Lineup for Destination Musical Festival, Ember Shores

The three-day Cancún event will see performances from CloudNone, Cosmic Gate, Wooli, and more.

4 hours ago

2017's Avicii: True Stories, a documentary directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Tsikurishvili, explored the troubled musician's deep mental health struggles. His psychological decline largely contrived from a grueling and at times debilitating touring schedule, which reportedly contained up to 250 shows annually. One of the most prolific electronic music producers of all-time, Avicii was tragically found dead in Oman in April 2018.

A concrete release date for the upcoming film, which is currently in production, has not yet been announced.

Related

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii Documentary to Be Released On Netflix Before 2019

Avicii: True Stories will be released to the public at the end of December.

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

BBC Three Airs Avicii Documentary One Year After His Passing

The BBC aired Avicii: True Stories to give viewers a look into the life of the late Avicii exactly one year after he died.

Avicii
NEWS

SiriusXM to Air Never-Before-Heard Avicii Set In Honor of Suicide Prevention Week

The radio takeover will also feature a discussion with Klas Bergling and commentaries from David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and many more.

daft punk
NEWS

Watch Unearthed, Never-Before-Seen Footage of Daft Punk's 2007 Lollapalooza Performance

Until Daft Punk reemerges from the shadows, any new footage should be considered a win.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Father Speaks on the Tribute Concert in New Interview

In a recent interview, Avicii's father talked about the tribute concert dedicated to his son.

Avicii Cam
NEWS

New Song Co-Written by Avicii to Be Released by Country Artist Cam

"I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with."

avicii
NEWS

City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.

daft punk
FEATURES

Watch Daft Punk Perform at a Random 2007 Las Vegas Halloween Festival in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Daft Punk superfans unearthed the video from Vegoose's 2007 edition.