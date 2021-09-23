New Avicii Documentary With Never-Before-Seen Archive Footage to Arrive in 2023

Thanks to an upcoming documentary, fans of the late Avicii will bear witness to what could be the last vestiges of his storied career.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, a new documentary chronicling Avicii's journey from unheralded beatmaker to legendary dance music artist is scheduled for release in 2023. Directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Swedish cinematographer Björn Tjärnberg and Candamo Film, the "up-close, intimate" doc will feature never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with Avicii himself.

A new documentary exploring the career of Avicii is set to release in 2023. Sean Eriksson

"My goal is to provide an honest and new perspective on both the artist Avicii and Tim’s life," said Burman. "I want this to be a film that surprises the audience and challenges the public's image of Sweden’s biggest international artist of today and, in doing so, also shine a light on what his music has meant to so many people."

2017's Avicii: True Stories, a documentary directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Tsikurishvili, explored the troubled musician's deep mental health struggles. His psychological decline largely contrived from a grueling and at times debilitating touring schedule, which reportedly contained up to 250 shows annually. One of the most prolific electronic music producers of all-time, Avicii was tragically found dead in Oman in April 2018.

A concrete release date for the upcoming film, which is currently in production, has not yet been announced.