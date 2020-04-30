New Remixes of Classic Songs by Legendary Singer Diana Ross Are On the Way

Diana Ross, one of the most prolific musicians of all-time, has certainly left her mark not only on R&B and Soul, but also the music community at large. Electronic music has undoubtedly felt Ross' influence as well, as countless house music producers have continually remixed and sampled her work for decades, most notably Eric Kupper, whose remix of Ross' 1976 classic "Love Hangover" reached #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart. Now, a fresh batch of Diana Ross remixes is on the way.

Supertonic, a collection of modern Diana Ross remixes, will be released digitally on May 29th along with a CD and vinyl release following on June 26th. Featuring remixes of iconic hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Touch Me In The Morning," and more, Supertonic is sure to be a staple in dance music and any Diana Ross fan's collection. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. I'm Coming Out / Upside Down

2. Love Hangover

3. The Boss

4. Surrender

5. Ain't No Mountain High Enough

6. No One Gets The Prize

7. It's My House

8. Touch Me in the Morning

9. Remember Me

The Supertonic release only further illustrates that Diana Ross will remain one of the most quintessential musicians of our time, and her work will continue to be reimagined for years to come.

You can preorder the release, which is out on May 29th, 2020, here.