Skip to main content
New DJ Duo to Release Collaboration With Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum

New DJ Duo to Release Collaboration With Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum

WeddingCake's unlikely dance music collab, dubbed "Chai Tea," is set to drop this week.

Glenn Francis/The Heart Truth

WeddingCake's unlikely dance music collab, dubbed "Chai Tea," is set to drop this week.

Two DJs, a chart-topping rapper and an iconic supermodel walk into a bar...

A new DJ duo called WeddingCake is set to make their debut later this week, when they drop a collaborative single called "Chai Tea" with Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum. The song is set to drop this Friday, January 14th via Warner Music.

When reached for comment, a representative for WeddingCake told EDM.com the duo consists of multi-Platinum record producers Tom Kaulitz and Devon Culiner. Kaulitz has been married to Klum since 2019.

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 11.29.30 AM

Recommended Articles

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Pegboard Nerds and Sophon "Shine" On Monstercat Drum & Bass Banger: Listen

Pegboard Nerds said the new track has made fans "lose their minds" whenever they drop it live.

1 hour ago
Virtual Riot at the Cheshire Woods, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
EVENTS

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2022: Lineup, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the Alice in Wonderland themed festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, lineup, and more.

1 hour ago
Daniel Allan
MUSIC RELEASES

Daniel Allan's "Overstimulated" EP Is An Honest Look Into His Creative Process

Allan crowdfunded the EP with cryptocurrency, allowing for a new level of co-ownership between artist and fan.

4 hours ago

If a new teaser is any indication, WeddingCake's debut is an electronic pop track with a disco twist, akin to contemporary dance music by SG Lewis or Silk City, the collaborative alias of Mark Ronson and Diplo. "Chai Tea" features an unlikely vocal contribution from Klum, perhaps best known for her work as a judge on America's Got Talent and as a former top-earning Victoria's Secret Angel.

"WeddingCake has more music coming out early this year," the duo's management told us. "The music has it’s own style and not conforming to one genre. However, some genre influences would be Dutch house, future house and pop."

You can check out a preview of "Chai Tea" below. 

Related

DSC_4371
EVENTS

This Virtual Festival Will Feature a Snoop Dogg DJ Set and a Live Palm Reading by T-Pain

Diplo, Tycho, Claude VonStroke, and more will also perform at the charitable Abracadabra Festival.

Hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Teams Up With Conor Maynard and Snoop Dogg on "How You Love Me"

Hardwell saves his best for last as we close out 2018.

pjimage-2
EVENTS

Snoop Dogg to Host TOKiMONSTA, A$AP Rocky, More for Virtual 4/20 Celebration

The "Even Higher Together Virtual 420 Celebration" will also feature appearances from Jhené Aiko, Mike Tyson and G-Eazy, among many others.

steve aoki kiiara wiz khalifa
NEWS

Steve Aoki Announces New Single With Wiz Khalifa and Kiiara

"Used To Be" is scheduled to drop later this week.

nghtmre whethan
NEWS

Whethan and NGHTMRE Tease Release of Long-Awaited Collaboration

The collab has been in the works since as early as 2019.

DJ Snake The Weeknd
NEWS

A Collaboration Between DJ Snake and The Weeknd Could Be on the Way

Did DJ Snake just reveal a collab with The Weeknd?

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Teases Collaboration With deadmau5

Word of a collaboration between the two electronic music favorites first spread back in 2018, but they never released one.

pjimage (1)
INDUSTRY

3LAU, Ashton Kutcher, Mark Cuban, More to Judge Shark Tank-Like NFT Funding Contest

Snoop Dogg and Linda Xie will also appear as judges for the first-of-its-kind competition, which was developed to "support the most innovative ideas in NFTs."