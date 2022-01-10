New DJ Duo to Release Collaboration With Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum

Two DJs, a chart-topping rapper and an iconic supermodel walk into a bar...

A new DJ duo called WeddingCake is set to make their debut later this week, when they drop a collaborative single called "Chai Tea" with Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum. The song is set to drop this Friday, January 14th via Warner Music.

When reached for comment, a representative for WeddingCake told EDM.com the duo consists of multi-Platinum record producers Tom Kaulitz and Devon Culiner. Kaulitz has been married to Klum since 2019.

If a new teaser is any indication, WeddingCake's debut is an electronic pop track with a disco twist, akin to contemporary dance music by SG Lewis or Silk City, the collaborative alias of Mark Ronson and Diplo. "Chai Tea" features an unlikely vocal contribution from Klum, perhaps best known for her work as a judge on America's Got Talent and as a former top-earning Victoria's Secret Angel.

"WeddingCake has more music coming out early this year," the duo's management told us. "The music has it’s own style and not conforming to one genre. However, some genre influences would be Dutch house, future house and pop."

You can check out a preview of "Chai Tea" below.