Skip to main content
New LGBTQ+ Monthly Party, NSFW, Brings Underground Rave Culture to Dublin

New LGBTQ+ Monthly Party, NSFW, Brings Underground Rave Culture to Dublin

The founders of Not Safe For Work are ensuring their patrons can enjoy full freedom of expression on the dancefloor.

Dean Machala

The founders of Not Safe For Work are ensuring their patrons can enjoy full freedom of expression on the dancefloor.

Dublin's new monthly techno offering Not Safe For Work (NSFW), promises music and dance with no inhibitions.

NSFW will host club nights dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and allies in what they call "a queer safe space" where attendees can take in the sounds of progressive house and techno music.

In the spirit of NSFW, the party additionally encourages attendees to, "Dust off those harnesses and chains, iron those mesh tops (or no top preferably) and polish those dancing boots."

NSFW plans to enforce a no-phone policy on the dancefloor, keeping attendees fully engaged and in the moment, and empowering them to dance with full freedom of expression.

Recommended Articles

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Rework Martin Garrix's Music for STMPD RCRDS' First-Ever Remix Competition

Music producers can now remix the Dutch superstar's collaboration with Matisse & Sadko and John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go."

4 hours ago
general
NEWS

New LGBTQ+ Monthly Party, NSFW, Brings Underground Rave Culture to Dublin

The founders of Not Safe For Work are ensuring their patrons can enjoy full freedom of expression on the dancefloor.

5 hours ago
skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Previews New Music With Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Willow In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Skrillex described himself as "on the mend" in the candid post, wherein he stresses the importance of self-love.

13 hours ago

According to GCN, Co-hosts Sean Fitzpatrick and Lee Bracken aim to bring the spirit of the European underground rave culture to Dublin. The two noticed that alternative club nights were becoming increasingly prevalent before the pandemic and sought to it that the Dublin queer community would have somewhere to go where they could be represented. And after two years of intermittent lockdowns, they are excited NSFW will finally become a reality.

"We want more alternative safe spaces for queer people and allies to be free to express themselves amongst like-minded people to awesome music," Fitzpatrick said. "We hope to bring a flavour of the European underground rave scene to Dublin."

Tickets to the first NSFW, taking place this Friday at Bow Lane Social Club, are on sale now.

Related

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

Pride Parade With Apple Music Banner (Supported by Tim Cook)
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride With 16 Exclusive Mixes From DJs in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple Music has shared 16 exclusive DJ mixes from talented LGBTQ+ artists such as KANDY, Andrew Bayer, Kittens, Ducky and more as part of their ongoing celebration of Pride.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C. to Lift Capacity Restrictions for Nightlife Venues This Summer

It seems D.C. summer is back on track, given a strong downtrend in COVID-19 cases month-over-month.

Body Movements Festival
EVENTS

A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

"It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before."

image
NEWS

Clubber Attempts to Sneak Into The Warehouse Project Using Homemade "Lifetime Access Pass"

After initially causing confusion at the door of The Warehouse Project in Manchester, one clubber was rewarded for his craftiness.

general party
INDUSTRY

Vaccine Passports Gain Traction as New York's Economy Reopens

Entry to entertainment venues in New York may increasingly be predicated on the ability to produce proof of vaccination.

general
INDUSTRY

UK Government Confirms July 19th Reopening Date—But 1 in 8 Nightclubs Have "Disappeared"

Despite the impending lift of restrictions in the UK, the fight for survival could persist for months without urgent government support.

General
NEWS

Live Nation Sees Path to Resuming Live Shows at Scale By Summer 2021

"We are working on a roadmap to get back to live safely."