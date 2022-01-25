New LGBTQ+ Monthly Party, NSFW, Brings Underground Rave Culture to Dublin

Dublin's new monthly techno offering Not Safe For Work (NSFW), promises music and dance with no inhibitions.

NSFW will host club nights dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and allies in what they call "a queer safe space" where attendees can take in the sounds of progressive house and techno music.

In the spirit of NSFW, the party additionally encourages attendees to, "Dust off those harnesses and chains, iron those mesh tops (or no top preferably) and polish those dancing boots."

NSFW plans to enforce a no-phone policy on the dancefloor, keeping attendees fully engaged and in the moment, and empowering them to dance with full freedom of expression.

According to GCN, Co-hosts Sean Fitzpatrick and Lee Bracken aim to bring the spirit of the European underground rave culture to Dublin. The two noticed that alternative club nights were becoming increasingly prevalent before the pandemic and sought to it that the Dublin queer community would have somewhere to go where they could be represented. And after two years of intermittent lockdowns, they are excited NSFW will finally become a reality.

"We want more alternative safe spaces for queer people and allies to be free to express themselves amongst like-minded people to awesome music," Fitzpatrick said. "We hope to bring a flavour of the European underground rave scene to Dublin."

Tickets to the first NSFW, taking place this Friday at Bow Lane Social Club, are on sale now.