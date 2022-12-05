Virgo Is Manhattan's Newest Nightclub for House Music Enthusiasts

A sign from the stars heralds Manhattan’s latest house music nightclub.

Virgo, a 3,000-square foot venue in the Lower East Side, aspires to revitalize the house music scene in New York’s most densely populated borough.

"Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn't had a great lounge in electronic, house and disco in recent years," said co-founder Thatcher Shultz in a statement, per Thrillist. "Now that the city's consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them."

From Avant Gardner’s stunning Williamsburg complex—which attracts the world’s most popular DJs—to Teksupport’s all-night techno takeovers in sprawling Bushwick warehouses, Brooklyn carries the torch for New York’s dance music scene. Though freshly minted Manhattan clubs like Nebula and Somewhere Nowhere curate excellent talent, they fall short in providing an experience in line with the community-based ethos of house music.

With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.

“We invested heavily into our sound and lighting equipment because we know how important they are to the house and electronic scene specifically,” said co-founder Duncan Abdelnour. “Lights and effects offer an added sensory element that can help build up excitement and emotion. And our world-class speakers and equipment ensure DJs don’t have to compromise their sound to play in Manhattan."

Infinity mirror installations, custom LED lighting walls, teal upholstery and a purple concrete bar make up the Virgo aesthetic. Outside of the main space, the venue also houses a Boiler Room-style, shag-carpeted dancefloor. And to deliver on sound, the club imported a stellar VOID sound system from the U.K.

Though Virgo has been hosting shows since September, its official opening date was November 18th. Hector Romero, Natasha Diggs and Grammy Award-winning artist David Morales are a few popular DJs to have taken to Virgo’s decks recently.

Find out more about Virgo via the club's website.