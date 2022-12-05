Skip to main content
Virgo Is Manhattan's Newest Nightclub for House Music Enthusiasts

Virgo Is Manhattan's Newest Nightclub for House Music Enthusiasts

With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.

Virgo/Thrillist

With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.

A sign from the stars heralds Manhattan’s latest house music nightclub.

Virgo, a 3,000-square foot venue in the Lower East Side, aspires to revitalize the house music scene in New York’s most densely populated borough.

"Unlike Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan hasn't had a great lounge in electronic, house and disco in recent years," said co-founder Thatcher Shultz in a statement, per Thrillist. "Now that the city's consumers have developed a taste for these genres, Virgo offers them a premium music and nightlife experience around them."

From Avant Gardner’s stunning Williamsburg complex—which attracts the world’s most popular DJs—to Teksupport’s all-night techno takeovers in sprawling Bushwick warehouses, Brooklyn carries the torch for New York’s dance music scene. Though freshly minted Manhattan clubs like Nebula and Somewhere Nowhere curate excellent talent, they fall short in providing an experience in line with the community-based ethos of house music.

With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sherwood forest
EVENTS

ODESZA, Madeon, ILLENIUM, More to Perform at Electric Forest 2023

A corps d'elite of electronic music artists are descending on the spellbinding Sherwood Forest in 2023.

By Jason Heffler
john digweed
MUSIC RELEASES

John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"

The five-disc compilation includes a special breaks-only album and an LP by DJ Miles Atmospheric.

By Ulises Vargas
Indira Paganotto
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Indira Paganotto, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.

By Koji Aiken

“We invested heavily into our sound and lighting equipment because we know how important they are to the house and electronic scene specifically,” said co-founder Duncan Abdelnour. “Lights and effects offer an added sensory element that can help build up excitement and emotion. And our world-class speakers and equipment ensure DJs don’t have to compromise their sound to play in Manhattan."

virgo-2

Infinity mirror installations, custom LED lighting walls, teal upholstery and a purple concrete bar make up the Virgo aesthetic. Outside of the main space, the venue also houses a Boiler Room-style, shag-carpeted dancefloor. And to deliver on sound, the club imported a stellar VOID sound system from the U.K.

Though Virgo has been hosting shows since September, its official opening date was November 18th. Hector Romero, Natasha Diggs and Grammy Award-winning artist David Morales are a few popular DJs to have taken to Virgo’s decks recently.

Find out more about Virgo via the club's website.

Related

23847500_10155417342469022_7162334113752977433_o
FEATURES

DESTINATION NIGHTCLUB: EGG LONDON

From #99 to #38 in DJ Mag's 2017 Top 100 Clubs poll - Egg London's clubbing renaissance.

Nebula
NEWS

Meet Nebula, Manhattan's Biggest Nightclub to Open Since 2020

Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, Malaa and CamelPhat will kick off the venue's opening weekends in October.

Lasers blanket the crowd at Mayan Warrior New York, 2022
EVENTS

10 Photos That Capture the Wild Spirit of Mayan Warrior In New York

A taste of the desert in the concrete jungle.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee NYC - Ticket Giveaway!

We're giving away tickets for 3 people to experience a night of proper dance music.

smartbar chicago
NEWS

Chicago Councilman Proposes 24-Hour House Music Clubs

House music all night long—and all day.

Fireworks over the main stage at Electric Zoo
NEWS

Avant Gardner Acquires Made Event, Electric Zoo for $15 Million

A major acquisition rocks New York nightlife.

Pyrotechnics blaze from skull-adorned chandeliers at The Great Hell stage.
EVENTS

Inside New York’s Cityfox Halloween House and Techno Music Festival

Despite a sterling lineup, this year's edition of Cityfox Halloween had some unforeseen obstacles.

Josh Butler - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

UK House Artist Josh Butler Stars On This Week’s Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

He mentioned his dream B2B partner, favorite throwback track and all-time favorite festival.