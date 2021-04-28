New Mykonos-Inspired Élia Beach Club Set to Open in Las Vegas This Summer

New Mykonos-Inspired Élia Beach Club Set to Open in Las Vegas This Summer

The new pool club will open under the Virgin Hotels umbrella.
Author:
Publish date:

Virgin Hotels

The new pool club will open under the Virgin Hotels umbrella.

Las Vegas is receiving a major makeover this summer. Not only is the Strip getting its first new resort in the last decade, but a lavish new dayclub has also emerged. Élia Beach Club is scheduled to open in June 2021 under the Virgin Hotels umbrella.

The club is said to take inspiration from the beloved day clubs of Mykonos and will become the new go-to location for house music lovers. The ambiance will be much more relaxed than some of its competitors, showcasing deep and tropical house in its musical programming.

Attendees should expect to see beautiful wood-framed cabanas draped in the crisp white hue synonymous with the Greek Isles. The stage will be decked out in ambient palm fronds and stone accents, transporting revelers to a Mediterranean vacation with no passport required.

Élia Beach Club

Virgin Hotels' new Élia Beach Club, inspired by Mykonos, will open June 10th. 

Virgin recently reopened last month after numerous delays due to COVID-19. The resort was previously known as the Hard Rock Hotel prior to its rebranding and renovation in early 2020. Élia Beach Club will take over the fan-favorite Rehab Pool Party, which used to boast talents such as 3LAU and Flo Rida, among others. 

Élia Beach Club is set to open June 10th, 2021 and will host events Thursday through Sunday for both daytime and nighttime. To learn more, head over to the Virgin Hotels website

