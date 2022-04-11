New Petition Calls For an End to "Woo-Woo"-Ing At House Music Shows

To "woo-woo" or not to "woo-woo"?

That is the question posed by one John Jones, who recently started a Change.org petition to "Stop 'Woo-Woo'-ing When DJs Play House Music."

"We get it, you finally like house music even though it's been around for decades," Jones wrote. "There's no need to squawk like a pelican every five seconds."

Jones is not alone. Take this 2018 Reddit post, titled "Alternatives to WOOT WOOT/OOH OOH Chant," for example: "Can't we think of something more interesting and less simple as a community? I know we can, just looking for ideas!" KazenOfficial wrote.

Even earlier, in 2015, another Redditor tried to tap into the community's talent for sleuthing to track down the origins of the "woo-woo." It proved unsuccessful.

"I posted this thinking y'all being veteran ravers would know exactly what it is but it's still a big mystery that goes back decades," the user wrote. "Is this something that just 'happened?' Who is was the legendary First Douchebag that created this phenomenon? When did it begin? So many unanswered questions."

Is there such thing as a good case of the "woo-woos"? If not, you can add to Jones' efforts here.