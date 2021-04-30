New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week.

According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.

The Reddit uploader claims the track will be called "Supersonic," but we're unable to confirm since pan doesn't overtly state the title in the recording. pan released a track of the same name alongside Dylan Brady in 2019, which appeared on the duo's collaborative This Car Needs Some Wheels album.

Check out the video below.

Back in 2019, the iconic electronic group Noisia appeared at New Zealand's Northern Bass festival and dropped what fans believe to be a remix of "Supersonic." A low-quality audio rip has circulated online ever since, leading many to believe a new version of the track is what may be on the horizon. However, there's no word on whether or not Noisia are involved in the upcoming release.

pan, who has been a staple of Skrillex's venerated OWSLA imprint, also said the forthcoming release might lead up to an album.

Skrillex's last original music arrived in October 2020, when he released "Kliptown Empyrean," pulling from influences of ambient and UK garage music. He went on to produce a few tracks from Justin Bieber's chart-topping Justice LP before announcing that new music was releasing "soon."

