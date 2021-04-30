New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

pan confirmed the news of a new collaboration in a recent Instagram Live session.
Author:
Publish date:

josh pan (via Facebook)

pan confirmed the news of a new collaboration in a recent Instagram Live session.

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week.

According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.

The Reddit uploader claims the track will be called "Supersonic," but we're unable to confirm since pan doesn't overtly state the title in the recording. pan released a track of the same name alongside Dylan Brady in 2019, which appeared on the duo's collaborative This Car Needs Some Wheels album.

Check out the video below.

Back in 2019, the iconic electronic group Noisia appeared at New Zealand's Northern Bass festival and dropped what fans believe to be a remix of "Supersonic." A low-quality audio rip has circulated online ever since, leading many to believe a new version of the track is what may be on the horizon. However, there's no word on whether or not Noisia are involved in the upcoming release.

pan, who has been a staple of Skrillex's venerated OWSLA imprint, also said the forthcoming release might lead up to an album.

Skrillex's last original music arrived in October 2020, when he released "Kliptown Empyrean," pulling from influences of ambient and UK garage music. He went on to produce a few tracks from Justin Bieber's chart-topping Justice LP before announcing that new music was releasing "soon."

FOLLOW JOSH PAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/joshpanmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/joshpan
Twitter: twitter.com/joshpan
Spotify: spoti.fi/334dqCc

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

josh-pan
MUSIC RELEASES

josh pan Releases Vibey New EP "the world within"

Pan drops "take your time" music video along with the EP release

TroyBoi and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and TroyBoi to Release New Collaboration "War Cry" Next Week

In a recent Instagram Live session before his Ultra Music Festival Korea performance, Skrillex shared more info about his upcoming TroyBoi collab.

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Announces "New Music Soon"

Skrillex took to Instagram to thank his fans for their patience in the absence of original music from the dubstep legend.

F7B81919-C386-4C96-B561-A51E2139F75C
INTERVIEWS

Josh Pan Talks Career, Culture and More [Interview]

Josh Pan got up close and personal with EDM.com.

Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz, josh pan and YOOKiE unleash Groovy "Dinner Chat"

Most unique collab 2k18?

josh pan
NEWS

Josh Pan Invites You To His World With Diverse Diplo & Friends Mix

Trap bangers and dark, avant-garde productions to acoustic ballads!

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Top Dawg Entertainment Artist Zacari

Zacari shared an undated photo of the two via Instagram.

Skrillex Mike Einzinger
NEWS

Mike Einziger of Incubus Says He and Skrillex Are "Cranking Out New Music At Furious Pace"

Skrillex's fans are riled up after Einziger's Instagram post.