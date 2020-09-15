New Song Co-Written by Avicii to Be Released by Country Artist Cam

Renowned country artist Cam has opened up about her experiences collaborating with Avicii, who co-wrote the titular track from her forthcoming album The Otherside.

"I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with," Cam told Katie Neal of RADIO.com live from the 2020 ACM Awards. Cam was working on the track with the late dance music icon prior to his tragic 2018 death, and his loss greatly affected her creative process. However, she was so enamored with what the two had worked on that she decided to posthumously release the song on her highly anticipated sophomore LP to honor Avicii's legacy.

Avicii's work ethic, Cam says, had a profound impact on her. "I felt I had to get this right for his tastes, for how much of a perfectionist he was, and also just for his family and his legacy," she exulted. "I’m so proud of how it came together."

The Otherside and its Avicii-assisted title track are slated for an October 30th, 2020 release. You can watch Cam's virtual interview from the ACM Awards below.

Source: RADIO.com

FOLLOW CAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/camcountry

Twitter: twitter.com/camcountry

Instagram: instagram.com/camcountry

Spotify: spoti.fi/3khGZGX

FOLLOW AVICII:

Facebook: facebook.com/avicii

Twitter: twitter.com/Avicii

Instagram: instagram.com/avicii

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YmazBw