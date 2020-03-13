New York, Ohio and Miami Beach Impose Event Bans to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Following the lead of now the entire West Coast, lawmakers of Ohio, New York and Miami Beach have imposed event bans to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Ohio has banned gatherings of over 100, Miami Beach over 250, and New York over 500.

Ohio came first as Governor Mike DeWine tweeted that gatherings of over 100 in "auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space" will be prohibited. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber followed by declaring a state of emergency, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made a similar announcement that will go into effect 5:00 PM EST.

The Miami Beach ban will do away with a broad swath of Miami Music Week events following uncertainty that has surrounded the 2020 edition. Countless more on the mainland have already had their permits pulled by the City of Miami.

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 first broke out in Wuhan, China in December of last year. At the time of writing nearly 135,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide according to the World Health Organization, resulting in a total of nearly 5,000 deaths. Far more jarring than the death toll, however, is how the infection rate puts hospital beds in parts of the worst-hit countries such as China and Italy at capacity, and how the shortage of healthcare resources is rippling into other areas of the economy.

The most effective means of curbing the spread of the virus on the individual level is to exercise extreme social distancing (six feet or more) as has been determined by The National Academy of Sciences using data on the 1918 influenza pandemic. Everyone is also encouraged to wash their hands numerous times throughout the day for more than 20 seconds.

H/T: MSNBC, Miami Herald