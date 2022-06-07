New York Legislature Passes Bill Banning Incorporation of Hidden Fees In Concert Tickets

New York concertgoers may soon be skipping the step of squinting at the fine print when snagging tickets to their next show.

New York state legislature has reportedly sent a new bill to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk that effectively bans the practice of incorporating hidden fees into the price of concert tickets.

Instead, ticket vendors will be required to disclose the "all-in" price up front, thereby eliminating the practice of piling on an array of fees while creating a long and arduous transaction process.

"I agree with the statement that people should pay, and will pay, whatever they want to pay for a ticket," Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee chair James Skoufis told Billboard. "But they should know what that is. Oftentimes, they’re not told what that value is."

As Digital Music News notes, Marla Ostroff, the managing director of Ticketmaster in North America, has come out in support of the effort, stating: "We are supportive of industry-wide reforms and believe even more can be done to aid artists in delivering tickets to fans at their set price points."

Governor Hochul is expected to sign the bill and will be required to do so prior to July 1st in order for it to become effective.