New York to Resume Limited Capacity Concerts in April 2021

New York to Resume Limited Capacity Concerts in April 2021

Nearly a year after COVID-19 lockdowns began, New York's arts sector may start to see some semblance of normalcy.
Author:
Publish date:

Dominik Mecko

Governor Andrew Cuomo is ready to relax restrictions on gatherings in New York, a decision that will allow for live performances to once again resume in the state, effective April 2nd.

At a recent news conference, Cuomo stated that venues will be able to reopen at limited capacity. Gatherings will be limited to operating at 33% capacit, and will include a cap of 100 patrons indoors or 200 for outdoor events. The limits will be extended to 150 patrons indoors or 500 for outdoor events if all attendees provide negative tests prior to entering the events. Upon reopening, attendees will be expected to continue social distancing and wearing masks, according to The New York Times.

In response, Actors’ Equity Association, a labor union representing actors and stage managers in the performing arts space, called on the Governor to prioritize getting workers in the arts vaccinated in order for them to safely return to work. 

While the news signals the worst chapters of the pandemic may be over, some business owners are assessing how much financial sense it will make to reopen at limited capacity given the cost of paying performers. Furthermore, accounting for appropriate social distancing space indoors may put additional restrictions on the number of patrons smaller venues can reasonably expect to hold in the near term.

Source: The New York Times

Related

Festival Stage Pyrotechnics
NEWS

New York, Ohio and Miami Beach Impose Event Bans to Curb Coronavirus Spread

More than 100, 250, and 500 people will not be allowed to congregate at events in Ohio, Miami Beach and New York respectively.

General
INDUSTRY

Full-Capacity Concerts, Music Festivals May Return in Texas and Mississippi After Lift of Mask Mandates

Businesses in Texas and Mississippi may no resume operations with no restrictions.

audience-band-concert-2747449
NEWS

Missouri Governor Allows Concerts to Resume Today

Missouri became the first state in the U.S. to allow concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
NEWS

Spain to Resume Welcoming International Travelers Starting in July

There's a glimmer of hope that summer in Ibiza may still be possible after all.

General
INDUSTRY

Switzerland's Nightclubs Reopen with Parties at Minimized Capacity

Swiss nightlife is finally on the mend.

general
NEWS

Barcelona Nightclub Study Shows Brighter Future for Live Events In 2021

After 463 masked individuals attended a show with no social distancing at Sala Apolo nightclub, all tested negative for COVID-19.

Las Vegas
INDUSTRY

Marquee Dayclub at Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to Resume Poolside DJ Sets

After recently reopening, the dayclub has announced the return of live music.

audience-band-concert-2747449
NEWS

Bioethicist Says Concerts Will Resume "Fall 2021 At the Earliest"

Dr. Zeke Emanual shared a scary prediction about the future of live music.