NFL Announces Zedd As Official Super Bowl LVI Pregame DJ

Kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is less than a week away, and the hype for America's biggest game in sports continues to build.

Taking to Twitter, Zedd announced he will be taking the pregame by storm with a DJ set straight from SoFi Stadium. A press release issued by the NFL confirmed him as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

The Grammy-winning "Clarity" producer is in good company. After Zedd takes the field prior to kickoff, the combined forces of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are sure to deliver a halftime show for the ages.

Following the release of his latest collaboration with Disclosure, "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," Zedd was additionally tapped to energize the NHL All-Star Game crowd in Las Vegas. He brought the house to its feet with stadium-filling energy as players took the ice—but who could have guessed that outing would be a test run for something even bigger?

Tune into NBC beginning at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) on February 13th and you just might catch Zedd throwing down as Super Bowl LVI unfolds in Los Angeles.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd

Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd

Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd

Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2