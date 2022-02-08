Skip to main content
NFL Announces Zedd As Official Super Bowl LVI Pregame DJ

NFL Announces Zedd As Official Super Bowl LVI Pregame DJ

Zedd joins Eminem, Dr. Dre and more in a star-studded lineup for the 2022 edition of America's biggest matchup in sports.

Jordon Conner

Zedd joins Eminem, Dr. Dre and more in a star-studded lineup for the 2022 edition of America's biggest matchup in sports.

Kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is less than a week away, and the hype for America's biggest game in sports continues to build.

Taking to Twitter, Zedd announced he will be taking the pregame by storm with a DJ set straight from SoFi Stadium. A press release issued by the NFL confirmed him as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

The Grammy-winning "Clarity" producer is in good company. After Zedd takes the field prior to kickoff, the combined forces of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are sure to deliver a halftime show for the ages.

Following the release of his latest collaboration with Disclosure, "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free," Zedd was additionally tapped to energize the NHL All-Star Game crowd in Las Vegas. He brought the house to its feet with stadium-filling energy as players took the ice—but who could have guessed that outing would be a test run for something even bigger?

Recommended Articles

zedd
NEWS

NFL Announces Zedd As Official Super Bowl LVI Pregame DJ

Zedd joins Eminem, Dr. Dre and more in a star-studded lineup for the 2022 edition of America's biggest matchup in sports.

10 seconds ago
A7_09879
EVENTS

ISOxo to Make New York Headlining Debut

Brownies & Lemonade is spearheading the first-ever NYC headline gig for the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee.

9 minutes ago
FluenceePress
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee and Paper Idol Experience Sensory Overload On Circus Records Single, "Paralyzed"

Fluencee makes his Circus debut with a haunting track that's sure to leave a lasting impression.

24 minutes ago

Tune into NBC beginning at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET) on February 13th and you just might catch Zedd throwing down as Super Bowl LVI unfolds in Los Angeles.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd
Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd
Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd
Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

Related

tiesto
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers and Tiësto to Headline Super Bowl 2022 Parties

The Chainsmokers will perform on Friday, February 11th and Tiësto on the 12th.

dj diesel shaq
EVENTS

Shaq's Fun House to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend 2022 With Zedd, Diplo, More

Shaq knows how to hype up America's biggest sporting event.

A color photo of German DJ/producer Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) on the mic during a performance with spotlights in the background.
NEWS

Zedd Announces Headlining Debut at Red Rocks

Zedd on the Rocks is coming this summer.

A color press photo of Australian DJ/producer Alison Wonderland standing in front of a red wall and biting her nail.
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Single Featured in Super Bowl Ad for New Mobile App

Alison Wonderland has hit the big time.

daft-punk-weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Announced as Super Bowl LV Halftime Headliner—Fans Call for Daft Punk Appearance

The rumor will is swirling around The Weeknd's momentous Super Bowl LV performance.

Zedd-and-Jasmine-Thompson-1-Nick-Walker-and-Andrew-Hobbs
NEWS

Jasmine Thompson Shares Story Behind "Life-Changing" Zedd Collaboration, "Funny"

Thompson didn't originally imagine her song would wind up in Zedd's hands, but as she knows well, life has a funny way of playing out.

zedd disclosure
NEWS

Disclosure Announce Release Date of Collaboration With Zedd

On the heels of the U.K. duo's upcoming North American tour, "You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free" will see the light.

The Weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Will Have No Special Guests at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Some things are too good to be true.