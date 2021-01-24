NGHTMRE Says Debut Album is like His First EP "On Steroids"

NGHTMRE Says Debut Album is like His First EP "On Steroids"

"All songs flow from one to the other and follow a hero’s journey."
Author:
Publish date:

In early 2020, NGHTMRE shared that he was working on his debut album. The body of work has not yet graced the airwaves, but his recent update gives fans reason to be very excited.

On Twitter, the Gud Vibrations boss shared a quick note letting fans know what's new with the writing process. In the post, he declares that the upcoming album is akin to his seminal NGHTMRE EP "on steroids." 

Comparing the new body of work to the previously mentioned EP, NGHTMRE explains that the scale of the album will be much bigger. He also notes that each song will flow into the next as one cohesive unit and will "follow a hero’s journey." Furthermore, he states that the new album will feature a diverse selection of songs, so fans may see something unexpected from the bass star. 

At the time of this article's publication, the title and release date of NGHTMRE's debut album is not yet known. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on his social links below.

