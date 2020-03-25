NGHTMRE Reveals New Album in the Works, Talks About the Struggles of Touring

It's easy to forget in the midst of the excitement of seeing your favorite artist live the toll touring takes on them. Over the past few years, more and more artists have begun opening up about their own mental and physical health struggles stemming from life on the road. The latest to do so is NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi). Due to the current state of affairs forcing everyone, including touring musicians, to buckle down indoors, comes the silver lining of a much-needed break.

The Los Angeles-based producer opened up to his fans with a post on his socials revealing how this time of isolation has allowed him to reflect on his life over the last five years. His career was put into hyperspeed taking him from being home every day to performing roughly 700 shows. While life on the road brings amazing memories it is also extremely draining. He was currently touring his stage show known as The Portal before the cancellations began.

One major takeaway from his post is that he has a new album in the works. An upside to the quarantine is that we should be expecting a wave of new music from our favorite artists with all this time of their hands. Marenyi explained he had been planning this album since before the outbreak hit, but now he finally has time to fully commit to it. We can also expect to receive a new remix very soon along with new collaborations. You can still listen to him weekly with SLANDER with their weekly radio show via their Gud Vibrations imprint.

See the full post below:

