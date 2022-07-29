NGHTMRE Announces Release Date of Long-Awaited Debut Album, "DRMVRSE"

After two and a half years, NGHTMRE is finally ready to share his debut album with the world.

In March, fans of the renowned bass music producer were given the first look at the long-awaited DRMVRSE with its lead single, "Fall Into Me," a collaboration with SLANDER and Dylan Matthew. Two months later, NGHTMRE followed up on the dazzling opener with "The One," an anthemic joint track with KLAXX.

Now, after sharing a taste of what's to come, NGHTMRE has revealed the release date and album cover of DRMVRSE. The album is slated to arrive on Friday, September 9th.

Details surrounding DRMVRSE, which NGHTMRE said has been in the works since 2020, are currently scarce. In January 2021, he updated fans on his work and said the album has the feel of a breakthrough.

"This album I’m writing feels like the first NGHTMRE EP on steroids," he wrote at the time. "More attention to detail, better and bigger sounding mixes! It’s a diverse group of songs but still all feels like me. All songs flow from one to the other and follow a hero’s journey."

