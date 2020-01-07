NGHTMRE and SLANDER to Drop First Collab in Almost 4 Years

NGHTMRE and SLANDER boast one of the most symbiotic partnerships in bass music, but EDM fans haven't seen anything from the two acts in a while. That's about to change, however, as they've revealed that a new collaboration lies on the horizon in 2020.

SLANDER (real names Derek Anderson and Scott Land) shared the news in no uncertain terms via Twitter. NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) echoed it on Instagram, pointing out that it's been nearly four years since the three artists have teamed up on a track.

Anderson, Land and Marenyi's paths in music have intersected numerous times over the years. The most notable of their collaborations is undoubtedly the 2015 single "Gud Vibrations," which inspired the launch of their record label of the same name.

At the time of writing, neither SLANDER nor NGHTMRE have announced a title, release date or any other information for their upcoming collaboration.

