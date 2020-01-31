NGHTMRE and SLANDER Tease New Collab, "Feeling Gud"

NGHTMRE (real name Tyler Marenyi) and SLANDER (real names Derek Andersen and Scott Land) have been continuously teasing their new collaboration, "Feeling Gud."

Over the past few days, the longtime collaborators have been teasing the new track over social media. Most recently, they've uploaded audio of the track for the first time. In usual Gud Vibrations fashion, they've stuck to a laid-back route sampling Nina Simone's classic tune "Feeling Good." While there's no official release date yet, fans should take the announcement as a sign that the tune will be out shortly.

Marenyi, Andersen, and Land's careers have blossomed since releasing their collaborative Gud Vibrations EP in 2016. Together, they've played some of the most notable festivals including Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland. Last year, they embarked on their nationwide Alchemy tour alongside Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob.

Marenyi recently released a collaboration with Gunna entitled "CASH COW" as well as "Bruises" with Grabbitz. Andersen and Land have also been busy, as they recently released a remix package for their hit "Love Is Gone" as well as "Heart Break" with Moody Good.

FOLLOW NGHTMRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/nghtmre

Twitter: twitter.com/NGHTMRE

Instagram: instagram.com/nghtmre

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nghtmre

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/slanderofficial