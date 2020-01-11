Nicky Romero to Take Part In Call of Duty League Event

Nicky Romero is set to kick off London's Call of Duty League event with a headline set. Following his performance onstage, he will be taking the controller himself to play in a Call of Duty matchup on the league's main stage.

The Call of Duty League is about to kick off its inaugural season. The league consists of twelve professional teams representing markets throughout North America and Europe. Professional gamers will be taking on five on five multiplayer matchups on the Playstation 4's Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Outside of the professional tournament, eSports conglomerate ReKtGlobal have set up a celebrity matchup in which Nicky Romero (real name Nick Rotteveel van Gotum) will participate. The "Toulouse" producer has demonstrated his affinity for gaming in the past. He even had an arcade style game developed for his DJ Mag campaign back in 2015.

van Gotum's fellow celebrity opponents have not yet been announced. Commenting on his upcoming appearance, ReKtGlobal's Michael O'Dell stated, "Nicky Romero brings incredible energy to the stage. He has strong ties to the U.K. and the eSports community as an avid Call of Duty player and an investor committed to helping bring eSports to its fullest potential."

van Gotum's concert performance will take place February 8th, 2020.

