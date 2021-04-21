Nicky Romero and FaderPro Join Forces on "Finish My Record" Contest and Masterclass

Nicky Romero and FaderPro Join Forces on "Finish My Record" Contest and Masterclass

One lucky producer will win a collaboration with Romero himself.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Anthony Canales

One lucky producer will win a collaboration with Romero himself.

Often times the easiest way to learn is to do. Nicky Romero and FaderPro understand this and are incorporating the concept into their upcoming collaboration. FaderPro, the premier destination for EDM music production tutorials, will supply Romero with the platform to host his first full-length masterclass, a three-part series. 

Students will have access to over 50 in-depth chapters and seven hours of masterclass content, designed for both beginners and advanced producers. The program includes a plethora of downloadable stems and project files that users will have access to along with exclusive courses, wherein Romero breaks down his creative and production techniques such as song creation, mixing and mastering, melody writing, sound design, and FX.

If that wasn't exciting enough news, those who attend the masterclass will also be automatically invited to the "Finish My Record" contest. Producers will be instructed to finish Romero's track before the iconic "Toulouse" artist personally selects the best demo. The winner will earn the coveted opportunity to release a collaboration with Romero on his Protocol Recordings label. 

Nicky Romero will host his first full-length masterclass in partnership with FaderPro. 

Nicky Romero will host his first full-length masterclass in partnership with FaderPro. 

"We can't wait to kick off our latest masterclass and share Nicky's creative process," FaderPro's Co-Founder Steven Lee shared in a press release. "We are extremely excited to bring this opportunity to producers to highlight the creative brilliance residing in bedrooms around the world."

Part One of the masterclass is already available for $39.99 and the remaining portions will arrive soon. You can learn more and join here.

Check out the full trailer for the masterclass below. 

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP

Related

1-4
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Links Up With Alice Berg On New Single "My Way"

Nicky Romero and Alice Berg have delivered an empowering breakup single.

1
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Actress Olivia Holt Team Up On "Distance"

Romero will be returning to his Las Vegas residency at Hakkasan and Omnia

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Drops "I See," the Lead Single off His Forthcoming EP

Romero is preparing to headline London's Call of Duty Kickoff Event.

Nicky Romero and David Guetta at Base Dubai
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and Nicky Romero Team up for Ring The Alarm

Dance music moguls David Guetta and Nicky Romero's latest collaboration Ring The Alarm is all set to be the new festival anthem for the season.

[Press Pic] Nicky Romero + Florian Picasso (c) Clubbing Vision
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Florian Picasso Drop New Track "Midnight Sun"

The two veterans team up for an uplifting progressive house track.

1 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero, Mike Williams, and Amba Shepherd Deliver "Dynamite"

The three united to make a progressive house dream team.

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Enlists Teamworx for Surprising Psytrance Single "Deep Dark Jungle"

The producer comes out with one of his most interesting releases to date.

nickyromeroaw1
FEATURES

[WATCH] Nicky Romero's Eye-Popping 3D Livestream "Another World" is Live

Nicky Romero has taken the livestream game to the next level.