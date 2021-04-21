Nicky Romero and FaderPro Join Forces on "Finish My Record" Contest and Masterclass

Often times the easiest way to learn is to do. Nicky Romero and FaderPro understand this and are incorporating the concept into their upcoming collaboration. FaderPro, the premier destination for EDM music production tutorials, will supply Romero with the platform to host his first full-length masterclass, a three-part series.

Students will have access to over 50 in-depth chapters and seven hours of masterclass content, designed for both beginners and advanced producers. The program includes a plethora of downloadable stems and project files that users will have access to along with exclusive courses, wherein Romero breaks down his creative and production techniques such as song creation, mixing and mastering, melody writing, sound design, and FX.

If that wasn't exciting enough news, those who attend the masterclass will also be automatically invited to the "Finish My Record" contest. Producers will be instructed to finish Romero's track before the iconic "Toulouse" artist personally selects the best demo. The winner will earn the coveted opportunity to release a collaboration with Romero on his Protocol Recordings label.

Nicky Romero will host his first full-length masterclass in partnership with FaderPro. FaderPro

"We can't wait to kick off our latest masterclass and share Nicky's creative process," FaderPro's Co-Founder Steven Lee shared in a press release. "We are extremely excited to bring this opportunity to producers to highlight the creative brilliance residing in bedrooms around the world."

Part One of the masterclass is already available for $39.99 and the remaining portions will arrive soon. You can learn more and join here.

Check out the full trailer for the masterclass below.

