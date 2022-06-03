Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings Mints New Experimental Sub-Label, Protocol Lab

Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings is home to many beloved dance music hits. Now as the storied imprint turns 10, a new chapter of Protocol lies just on the horizon.

Protocol Lab started as a stage moniker to showcase the many talents who call Protocol Recordings home. Hosting consistently memorable showcases in the global hubs of electronic music from Miami to Amsterdam, Protocol Lab became synonymous with the imprint's depth and breadth. An attempt to mention the label's most impactful contributors almost immediately yields a list too long to name in this setting.

From Tritonal's "Colors" to Nicky Romero and Nervo's "Like Home," Protocol enjoys an enviable legacy in the world of dance music. Now, that legacy stands to become even bigger with Protocol Lab turning into a sub-label imprint under the flagship brand.

The Protocol Lab journey begins with Repiet and Andrew A's "Stuck On You." A densely melodic single that leads with a future house flare of synth work, this dynamic offering isn't afraid of going bold in its approach to rethink how main stage festival energy should be constructed.

The future of Protocol Lab will be to foster a distinctly experimental creative wing of Protocol Recordings. Stay tuned for more from the burgeoning imprint and listen to "Stuck On You" below.

