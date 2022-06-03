Skip to main content
Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings Mints New Experimental Sub-Label, Protocol Lab

Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings Mints New Experimental Sub-Label, Protocol Lab

As Protocol Recordings turns 10, the storied imprint is considering what their next era of fostering breakthrough talent will look like.

Sabine Metz

As Protocol Recordings turns 10, the storied imprint is considering what their next era of fostering breakthrough talent will look like.

Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings is home to many beloved dance music hits. Now as the storied imprint turns 10, a new chapter of Protocol lies just on the horizon.

Protocol Lab started as a stage moniker to showcase the many talents who call Protocol Recordings home. Hosting consistently memorable showcases in the global hubs of electronic music from Miami to Amsterdam, Protocol Lab became synonymous with the imprint's depth and breadth. An attempt to mention the label's most impactful contributors almost immediately yields a list too long to name in this setting.

From Tritonal's "Colors" to Nicky Romero and Nervo's "Like Home," Protocol enjoys an enviable legacy in the world of dance music. Now, that legacy stands to become even bigger with Protocol Lab turning into a sub-label imprint under the flagship brand.

The Protocol Lab journey begins with Repiet and Andrew A's "Stuck On You." A densely melodic single that leads with a future house flare of synth work, this dynamic offering isn't afraid of going bold in its approach to rethink how main stage festival energy should be constructed.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nicky Romero
NEWS

Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings Mints New Experimental Sub-Label, Protocol Lab

As Protocol Recordings turns 10, the storied imprint is considering what their next era of fostering breakthrough talent will look like.

By Cameron Sunkeljust now
Dave-Smith-1024x616
NEWS

Dave Smith, Synthesizer Pioneer and "Father of MIDI," Has Died at 72

Smith leaves behind a legacy innovating the craft of electronic music production and impacting generations of producers in the process.

By Saad Masood27 minutes ago
Icona Pop
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 10 Years of "I Love It" With New Remix of Icona Pop's Breakout Anthem

We *do* care, and we love it.

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago

The future of Protocol Lab will be to foster a distinctly experimental creative wing of Protocol Recordings. Stay tuned for more from the burgeoning imprint and listen to "Stuck On You" below.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero
Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero
Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero
Spotify: https://sptfy.com/6IW1

Related

Nicky Romero Protocol Recordings Label Night for Amsterdam Dance Event at Escape Nightclub
INTERVIEWS

Nicky Romero on Historic Protocol Recordings ADE Party, Monocule Alias and More

"This show means a lot to me not only as an artist but also as a person."

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Releases New EP, Redefined

Redefined includes two new tracks from Nicky Romero.

Nicky Romero
NEWS

Nicky Romero and FaderPro Join Forces on "Finish My Record" Contest and Masterclass

One lucky producer will win a collaboration with Romero himself.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Delivers Two Dancefloor-Friendly Remixes of "Nights With You"

Both remixes provide refreshingly energetic takes on the original.

[Press Pic] Nicky Romero + Florian Picasso (c) Clubbing Vision
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Florian Picasso Drop New Track "Midnight Sun"

The two veterans team up for an uplifting progressive house track.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nicky Romero's Debut EP Under Brand New Monocule Alias

Romero's deeper side has emerged from the shadows.

Nicky Romero wearing a black hoodie over a black background in a 2020 press photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Transforms his Single "Stay" into a Festival-Ready Hit

This marks Nicky Romero's fourth release in three months.

Nicky Romero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero Drops "I See," the Lead Single off His Forthcoming EP

Romero is preparing to headline London's Call of Duty Kickoff Event.