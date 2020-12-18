LA Party Society Sued by City for Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

LA Party Society Sued by City for Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

The city of Los Angeles is seeking millions in damages.
Author:
Publish date:

Although the majority of clubs in Los Angeles have remained closed due to COVID-19 ordinances imposed by the city, LA Party Society has consistently flouted restrictions since March, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer. In turn, the city has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the underground nightclub. 

The Los Angeles Times reports that city has been mounting evidence against LA Party Society for months, which includes multiple shootings and assaults, operating without a license, and flooding an indoor space to capacity all while in the midst of a global pandemic. The suit was filed against the organization's manager, Yves Oscar Jr., as well as two limited liability companies owned by David Taban. Taban himself, however, is not listed in the suit.

AP20349816386676

The lawsuit alleges public nuisance and unfair competition law violations. In addition, each defendant is being asked to pay $2,500 for each day the unfair competition law violations occurred. In sum, each defendant is looking at $3.65 million each. 

The city of Los Angeles has ordered the club to close immediately but is not seeking direct police involvement. Instead, they are seeking to have the club permanently closed. Moreover, they are currently attempting to have water and power cut from the building. 

Source: Los Angeles Times

Related

fangs
EVENTS

Sound Nightclub to Host Inaugural FANGS MIDNIGHT SOCIETY

Los Angeles’ newest monthly House Music event is the ultimate combo of prestige and play.

mask
NEWS

New COVID-19 Restrictions Ban Festivals and Organized Gatherings in Paris, 11 Other French Cities

No more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public places and gatherings of over 1,000 people have been banned.

General
NEWS

Berlin Searches for Outdoor Venues to Revitalize Club Scene in the Wake of COVID-19

The move comes shortly after reported unrest in Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man is Suing the United States Government

The festival has cited $18 million in permit costs since 2015.

A photo of The Hakkasan Grid from its grand debut courtesy of Powers Imagery, LLC.
NEWS

1,600 Laid Off by Hakkasan Group Due to COVID-19 Gathering Restrictions

The Hakkasan Group has been hit hard by lawmaker response to the novel coronavirus.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi will not go as planned because of the new coronavirus.

Diplo
NEWS

Attorney for Diplo Denies Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

After a Los Angeles woman accused Diplo of sexual misconduct, the music producer's attorney has denied the allegations.

Dancefestopia
NEWS

Kansas City's Dancefestopia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The festival was given the green-light by state officials back in May, but acknowledged that "the situation could change."