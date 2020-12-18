LA Party Society Sued by City for Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

Although the majority of clubs in Los Angeles have remained closed due to COVID-19 ordinances imposed by the city, LA Party Society has consistently flouted restrictions since March, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer. In turn, the city has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the underground nightclub.

The Los Angeles Times reports that city has been mounting evidence against LA Party Society for months, which includes multiple shootings and assaults, operating without a license, and flooding an indoor space to capacity all while in the midst of a global pandemic. The suit was filed against the organization's manager, Yves Oscar Jr., as well as two limited liability companies owned by David Taban. Taban himself, however, is not listed in the suit.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The lawsuit alleges public nuisance and unfair competition law violations. In addition, each defendant is being asked to pay $2,500 for each day the unfair competition law violations occurred. In sum, each defendant is looking at $3.65 million each.

The city of Los Angeles has ordered the club to close immediately but is not seeking direct police involvement. Instead, they are seeking to have the club permanently closed. Moreover, they are currently attempting to have water and power cut from the building.

Source: Los Angeles Times