November 8, 2021
Nile Rodgers Wants to Release Unrelased Collabs With Avicii: "We Could Write the Entire Top Ten"
The famed guitarist and singer-songwriter said he'd like to release never-before-heard music with the blessing of Avicii's family.
Nile Rodgers (via Twitter)

Unreleased music written by Avicii is rare, but Nile Rodgers may have access to a treasure trove.  

The famed guitarist and singer-songwriter recently appeared on Norwegian-Swedish television talk show Skavlan, where he chatted about music he recorded with the late dance music legend. According to Rodgers, their collaborative vault contains many never-before-heard musical ideas, which he wants to release with the blessing of Avicii's family and estate.

Rodgers co-wrote Avicii's single "Lay Me Down," which appeared on Avicii's 2013 debut album, True. He said that if Avicii's family asked him, he would happily mix the many other tracks they recorded because he "knew what Tim was thinking." Rodgers also added that he's not interested in working on any music he didn't have a part of.

"I love Tim. We wrote a lot," Rodgers said. "I used to say—and I've said this many times—that if you put Tim and I in a room together for one week, we could write the entire top ten. I mean, that's how talented he was. He was a natural melody writer. Even though he didn't read music, he didn't understand it technically, but for some reason, spiritually and artistically, he had a gift."

Check out the interview below.

In a 2018 interview with Varietyconducted in the wake of Avicii's tragic death at the age of 28—Rodgers said there's plenty of music they recorded together that is yet to be released.

"There’s tons! Tons!" Rodgers said at the time. "We would go in in the morning and write 5-6 songs every single time we worked together."

