Nile Rodgers is Opening a Disco Rollerskating Rink at LA Botanic Garden

The iconic disco and funk musician is bringing back one of his favorite childhood activities from a bygone era.
Variety

Grammy-winning artist Nile Rodgers is bringing a new kind of music experience to Los Angeles' South Coast Botanic Garden.

Working alongside Constellation Immersive, an affiliate of CAA, Rodgers is taking his lifelong love of rollerskating to a new level. The DiscOasis, an experience that combines dance music, skating, and art, is slated to open next month.

"The DiscOasis is a dream come true for me. People know and love to dance to my songs, what they may not know is that I’ve been a skater all my life and I love to roller disco!" Rodgers said. "I can remember the first time I ever walked into a disco and saw people from every walk of life put their troubles, prejudices and differences aside in the name of love and dance. It was the perfect place and we look to create that same spirit."

Rodgers says he looks to bring back the iconic 70s and 80s style activity in a whole new way. With colorful lights, disco "bloom" box art installations, and food trucks serving up snacks and cocktails of the era, it's enough to make attendees feel they've transported back in time.

According to Variety, DiscOasis will operate from July 16th through the Labor Day holiday. Proceeds from the venture will benefit Rodgers' nonprofit We Are A Family Foundation, which supports cultural diversity and provides mentorship opportunities to young visionaries.

