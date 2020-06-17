Powerhouse DJ and Producer Nina Kraviz Is Working On a New Album

Techno and acid house heavyweight Nina Kraviz has been spending her time on lockdown producing a new album.

The Russian powerhouse DJ and producer took to Twitter to share the exciting news. Sending her fans into a fever pitch, she shared a photo from her home studio with a succinct yet far from cryptic caption that reads, "Working on my new album."

Kraviz's most recent release arrived in February 2020, when she dropped a remix bundle for her Parris Mitchell collaboration "Feel My Butterfly," recruiting Jamie Jones, Radio Slave, DJ Slugo, and Dance System and DJ Deeon to rework the single. She has also been releasing a steady stream of music from her techno counterparts via her own imprint, трип (Trip), which you can peruse here.

Kraviz was also recently announced on the lineup for the 2020 edition of EXIT Festival, which had been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19. Joining her on the bill for the wildly popular Serbian dance music festival is Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Tale of Us, Robin Schulz and Paul Kalkbrenner, among many others.

