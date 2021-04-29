This Badass 9-Year-Old Girl is Competing in the DMC World DJ Championships

DJ Michelle is the youngest DJ to ever enter and is taking the competition by storm.

Although DJs nowadays start quite young, no one beats nine-year-old DJ Michelle, who recently entered the DMC World DJ Championships.

DJ Michelle, who is from Dubai, is the youngest contestant to ever compete in the event. That title was previously held by Japan's DJ Rena, who was 12 at the time of her participation.

The DMC World DJ Championships started in 1985 and the competition—usually a worldwide event held in select locations—evaluates DJs' scratching and mixing abilities. As COVID-19 continues to bring about restrictions on live events, this year's contest will mark the second year that it's held virtually.

The schedule for the 2021 DMC World DJ Championships. Disco Mix Club

Check out DJ Michelle, who describes herself as "the youngest girl DJ in the world," learning to scratch below at the ripe age of 18 months. If you'd like to see more of her, check out her YouTube.