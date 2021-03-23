Nintendo's New "Splatoon 3" Ad is Fueling Speculation of Daft Punk Involvement

There may be another Daft Punk cameo on the horizon in 2022.

Eagle-eyed fans have caught sight of Daft Punk appearing in a print ad for Nintendo's upcoming video game title, Splatoon 3.

The ad appeared in CoroCoro, a Japanese Manga magazine, and features a shot of the forthcoming title on a television. It's the surrounding decor, however, that particularly caught our eye.

Standing up against the bottom left of the TV stand is a flyer for Daft Punk Airlines, which prominently features the dance music duo dressed in shorts and tropical shirts. The slogan "Around The World" is also seen on the flyer, no doubt a head nod to the duo's groundbreaking 90s hit by the same name.

Another Splatoon 3 ad in the magazine depicts a paint streak trailing off far into the distance amid a barren desert landscape. The setting is leading to additional speculation of Daft Punk's involvement in the game in some capacity as desert settings have been the focus of the duo's videos on more than one occasion, including "Epilogue," the video they used to announce their sudden split.

At this point, it's difficult to say what Daft Punk's hand in the game will be, if they have any involvement at all. The game is slated to release in 2022, which leaves plenty of time for speculation and potential hints to drop as we wait and see how this all plays out.

Source: Gaming Intel