Police Launch Investigation Following Suspected Overdose Death at Nocturnal Wonderland: Report

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has launched an overdose investigation following a man's death at the 2022 Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, was found dead at Glen Helen Regional Park, where he was camping for the electronic dance music festival over the weekend.

Gillespie-Rodriguez is said to have entered a tent with friends to smoke marijuana. According to CBS LA, he died "moments later" and was "left alone by the other people inside of the tent." Police responding to the incident transported Gillespie-Rodriguez to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources close to Gillespie-Rodriguez allegedly believe the marijuana was laced with a "powerful drug" that led to his death. An autopsy is pending, per ABC7.

Further details of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's investigation have not yet been made available at the time of writing.