NOISIA Announce One Last Festival Run In Summer 2022

NOISIA won't let the pandemic get in the way of their grand finale.

Considering COVID-19 forced the cancelations of many festivals around the world over the past two years, many artists are working to make up performances. NOISIA found themselves in a peculiar situation after they announced in late 2019 that 2020 would be their last year together as a trio. This, of course, included their farewell tour which was postponed due to the global health crisis.

The trio are currently in the midst of their international farewell tour. This included shows up until December 16th, 2021, when they are set to play a final concert in their home country of the Netherlands. However, to the delight of their fans, they're not quite ready to split.

NOISIA took to social media to release a statement informing fans that they will be hosting one last festival run next summer.

"We really don't want to be *that band* milking their eternal 'last tour'... But there were so many shows we were never able to do..." the group wrote. So after much thought, we've decided to give ourselves and festival audiences one more chance to close it off like we always imagined we would!"

NOISIA stated that the primary reason behind the extension is they were unable to play summer shows for the past two years, therefore unable to offer fans the farewell they imagined. They then confirmed that the club shows for this month and next will still be their last in that setting, and that their final performances will take place at the festivals they couldn't play in 2020 and 2021.

Due to many summer festival lineups being unknown at this point, it's not yet clear which festivals will be included in NOISIA's farewell run in 2022.

