"See You In the Next Life": Saga of Noisia Ends With Breathtaking Final Performance

Now that Noisia are officially no more, it's time for their legacy to take shape.

And if the outpouring of love from their peers is any indication, the group's reputation as legends will only grow as they look back on over two decades of transformative work.

Tying a bow on a deeply influential career in electronic music, the iconic trio have played their final show, a high-flying hometown performance in the Netherlands at Lowlands Festival.

"We played the last Noisia show ever last night," tweeted Thys, the moniker of Noisia's Thijs de Vlieger. "Had so many friends and family on stage with us to celebrate the whole story. Monumental. Made memories for forever."

"The sense of togetherness," Thys added. "The shared love. The rowdiness. The sadness. The love. The loudness. The vulnerability. The fun. The joy. The history. The future. The energy. The beauty. The friendship."

The Noisia saga ends after a prolific career in which they served as groundbreaking pioneers of the drum & bass and breakbeat genres. 2016's scintillating Outer Edges album remains one of their most celebrated records, inspiring an immeasurable amount of dance music producers and challenging them to innovate.

In September 2019, Noisia confirmed plans to disband at the end of the following year due to creative differences. They then planned a farewell tour, which was splintered by the impact of COVID-19 before materializing this summer.

Sadly, fans hoping Noisia may again resurrect the project shouldn't hold their breath.

"I don’t think you’ll see us coming back as Noisia," Thys wrote in another tweet. "Covid made our farewell tour very difficult, but now it’s really done."

Mat Zo, G Jones and more took to social media to bid Noisia adieu. You can read their tributes below.

