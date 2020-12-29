NOISIA's Nik Roos Announces Upcoming Music Production Tutorials

NOISIA's Nik Roos Announces Upcoming Music Production Tutorials

He'll be dissecting the project file for the group's 2014 track "Running Blind."
Author:
Publish date:

Nik Roos of legendary drum & bass and breakbeat trio NOISIA has announced that he will be hosting twin music production tutorials before the end of December. 

Music producers who'd like a glimpse into the iconic group's music production techniques should head over to their Patreon to unlock the tutorials. Roos will be dissecting the project file for NOISIA's track "Running Blind," which appeared on 2014's Purpose EP. In his announcement shared via Twitter, he said he'll be talking about the challenges of mixing the track's drums and bass and promised "lots of EQ."

In the year after NOISIA's shocking split, Roos has kept busy. He teamed up with Jeremy Glenn of The Upbeats to launch a collaborative musical project called Body Ocean, which focuses on house music. They launched the new super-duo in October 2020 with the release of their debut EP Narcissist.

You can listen to "Running Blind" again below.

Related

Skrillex Noisia
NEWS

Skrillex's Set at Remote Utopias This Weekend Is a B2B with Thys of Noisia

Skrillex and Noisia may just save 2020.

Headshot of NOISIA.
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Thijs of Noisia Spin a Ferocious DnB Set for "Beatport ReConnect: Drum & Bass"

Noisa uploaded their full, high-quality set from Beatport ReConnect: Drum & Bass.

Body Ocean
MUSIC RELEASES

House Music Duo Body Ocean Revealed to Be NOISIA's Nik Roos and The Upbeats' Jeremy Glenn

Listen to the duo's new EP via their own Dattan Records banner.

Noisia and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

NOISIA Drops Unreleased Skrillex Collab in Christchurch

NOISIA recently played a collaboration with Skrillex before their split at the end of 2020.

Dominic-Lalli-Big_Gigantic-2015-billboard-embed
MUSIC RELEASES

Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic Announces Debut Album "A Blind Man’s Blue"

Lalli also unveiled the project's soulful titular track.

Robyn
EVENTS

Robyn Announced as Musical Headliner of Upcoming Adult Swim Virtual Festival

The fest will also feature livestreams with talent from "Rick and Morty" and the world premiere of a new Run the Jewels music video.

Thys
MUSIC RELEASES

Thys of Noisia Unveils First Solo Track "Unmoved Mover" from Forthcoming Debut EP

Thys' "Unmoved Mover/Unwound" EP is set for an August 28th release.

Headshot of NOISIA.
NEWS

NOISIΛ are Calling it Quits: "We are Ready to Become Something New"

After quite a run, the age of NOISIΛ is coming to an end.