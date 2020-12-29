NOISIA's Nik Roos Announces Upcoming Music Production Tutorials

Nik Roos of legendary drum & bass and breakbeat trio NOISIA has announced that he will be hosting twin music production tutorials before the end of December.

Music producers who'd like a glimpse into the iconic group's music production techniques should head over to their Patreon to unlock the tutorials. Roos will be dissecting the project file for NOISIA's track "Running Blind," which appeared on 2014's Purpose EP. In his announcement shared via Twitter, he said he'll be talking about the challenges of mixing the track's drums and bass and promised "lots of EQ."

In the year after NOISIA's shocking split, Roos has kept busy. He teamed up with Jeremy Glenn of The Upbeats to launch a collaborative musical project called Body Ocean, which focuses on house music. They launched the new super-duo in October 2020 with the release of their debut EP Narcissist.

You can listen to "Running Blind" again below.