Noisia Reveal the Last Chapter In Their Saga, a Third and Final Album

Spanning 20 tracks, "Close" will feature appearances by Skrillex, Black Sun Empire, Camo & Krooked, IMANU, Two Fingers and more.

"In the end, we didn’t manage to figure things out. But we did get closer."

The final chapter in the Noisia saga is officially underway. After initially planning to disband in 2020 with a final run of shows, the trio had to prolong their farewell when COVID-19 shut down the live music industry. After live events gradually began to return in the fall of 2021, they announced their final festival run would take place this summer.

Now, Noisia are giving fans one last hurrah before they ride off into the sunset: Closer, their third and final album.

Alongside the announcement of the release date, Noisia unveiled the complete tracklist for their final album. They've chosen to incorporate a large list of friends for their farewell transmission, as 14 of the album's 20 feature another artist.

Included in the Closer cast are Black Sun Empire, Camo & Krooked, IMANU, Two Fingers (a.k.a. Amon Tobin), The Upbeats, Halogenix and more. Skrillex is also slated to make an appearance on with a song called "Horizon" in addition to "Supersonic (My Existence)."

Tracklist for Noisia's third album, "Closer."

Collectors and superfans are in luck, since Noisia have also announced a limited edition Closer vinyl box set. The set will not be delivered until December, but fans who pre-order will be given a code for the digital album on its release day. You can pre-order a physical copy of Closer at the Vision Recordings store.

Closer is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, May 12th, 2022. You can pre-save the final chapter in the Noisia saga here.

