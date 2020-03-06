Deep in the heart of Northern California's famed "Emerald Triangle," on the shared edge between the Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, the cozy but confident Northern Nights Music Festival is gearing up for a colossal 2020. This week, organizers announced the beginnings of what is expected to be another monster music lineup for their eighth anniversary event.

The woodsy paradise that serves as the venue is a bonafide nature lover's dream. Plus, at this music festival, cannabis is always a headliner. More than a dozen growers and dispensaries show up to curate a space onsite specifically for cannabis education and sales. Continuing its legacy for bringing musical juggernauts and emerging legends to the festival, Northern Nights' music lineup announcement is enough to make Stretch Armstrong rubberneck.

Topline acts included everyone’s favorite Dirtybird dad, Claude VonStroke; the inimitable french queen CloZee; and the anticipated return of TroyBoi after a smashing performance in 2016. The lineup features only 24 artists in total, but for a Phase 1 announcement, this is one of the heaviest hitting teases to entice earholes on the West Coast for the summer so far.

Alongside those three dynamos, two Grammy-nominated stars will shine in Elderbrook and Khushi. Trippy, drippy bass will be catered courtesy of David Starfire and Soohan. L.A.-based J. Worra and SNBRN are also setting the tempo for a year with more of the premium house music selections for which the festival is known.

For tickets check out the Northern Nights Music Festival website.

