New York City Lifts Vaccination Status Requirements for Concerts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the Key to NYC vaccination requirements have come to an end.

The regulations required that concert venues—as well as bars and restaurants—validate customers' proof of vaccination. The program went into effect last summer and has effectively been discontinued ended as of March 7th, 2022.

The New York City government website notes that businesses can still validate vaccination status if they so choose. According to ABC7, Broadway shows will be among the businesses opting to maintain a vaccination and mask requirement through the end of the month at least. Whether or not more entertainment establishments will follow suit remains to be seen.

According to NY Daily News, Adams isn't ruling out the possibility of reinstating regulations should cases surge.

"We may have to do this again with Covid, but in the meantime, we can’t sit at home hoping that it doesn’t come while our city is not prospering," Adams said.

The news arrives as metrics across the board regarding COVID-19 cases in New York City are on the downtrend. According to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the latest measurement of cases over the last seven days reports a daily average of 489 cases.