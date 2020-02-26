Morocco's Oasis Festival Returns with Star-Studded Phase 1 Lineup

Back with a fever, Oasis Festival announced its sixth anniversary in Marrakech, Morocco from September 11th-13th. The announcement includes the first wave of what is already shaping up to be a knockout lineup stacked with heavyweights of house and techno. As North Africa’s most celebrated dance music event, and as a known intercultural phenomenon, Oasis blends top-shelf music curation on three carefully crafted dance music stages with culture and traditions from the region including a wild assortment of exceptional local art.

The darling of techno’s meme culture, Solomun, returns for his second performance at the festival. The fierce and funky Honey Dijon will also deliver dreamy flavors for her second career performance. In addition to returning champions, the festival welcomes numerous artists making debuts at the festival. First among them is Black Coffee, the foremost purveyor of Afropolitan house music. Next, the otherworldly talent Ben UFO will land in Morocco to serve up an eclectic fusion of known and underground sounds. Then, DJ Seinfeld is poised to bring his first-ever performance to Oasis, complete with the sort of left-field undulations that have become his signature. Also topping the bill are live sets by Rodriquez Jr and KiNK. Put choice house and techno talent like this against the backdrop of Africa’s natural majesty and you’ve got a festival experience without a parallel in the global market.

Credit: Courtesy of Oasis Festival

Since its inception, Oasis has been both a showcase and a launchpad for regional labels, fashion and art crews like Art Comes First, and local legends like Fazee, Jilaa, Malika and Myriam - who will all bring their immense skills to the 2020 event. It's set in the pristine landscapes and luxe sanctuary of Marrakech’s harrowed medina against the backdrop of the High Atlas Mountains, and attendees will revel in a paradise in true Morrocan style, complete with date palms, villas, and cactus gardens amid crystal-clear swimming pools, yoga sessions, tea ceremonies, and enough hookah smoking to take your breath away. For those who travel by taste, an assortment of the finest local cuisine will be delivered from all over the island.

Tickets can be purchased for Oasis Festival here. Three-day festival tickets are priced at €149 and up. Travel accommodations are available for perusal here.

