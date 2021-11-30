ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Teases Duo's Return to the Stage In 2022

ODESZA are typically men of few words, but these days their brief correspondences have fans fastened on edge the edge of their seats with anticipation.

In the four years since 2017's A Moment Apart, the duo have only dropped one solo single under the ODESZA moniker, "Loyal." Similarly, fans have been missing their presence on stage since the summer of 2019, when they ignited main stages across the world at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Electric Forest.

However, there appears to be an end in sight to the chasm of time that has since passed. In a new post from the duo's Foreign Family Collective, the record label shared a photo of ODESZA performing under the beaming lights of their signature icosahedron logo alongside the caption, "Who's ready for next year?"

Considering the duo's recent confirmation that new music will also be arriving in 2022, the answer to FFC's question is a resounding "yes" from us. However, it's important to note that neither the imprint nor ODESZA have confirmed a tour at this time.

