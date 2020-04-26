Out of nowhere, ODESZA just dropped a bomb on their fans and revealed that they've finished an entire new album with Golden Features. Unlike many artists, instead of teasing that something new is on the way, the live electronic duo flat out confirmed that the new music is finished.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, both acts involved simply shared that the new body of work is done. While the three artists have not joined forces for any original tunes, many remember Golden Features' exhilarating remix of the duo's track "Falls" feat. Sasha Sloan from their Grammy-nominated 2017 album A Moment Apart.

As of the publication of this article, no teaser soundbites, pictures, or videos have been shared. Moreover, neither ODESZA nor Golden Features have announced a title or release date for their completed album.

