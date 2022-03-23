"It's Done": ODESZA Announce New Album

Skip to main content
ODESZA also shared a preview of a new single called "Love Letter," a collaboration with The Knocks.

With two simple words, ODESZA broke EDM Twitter today.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music duo have announced a brand new album, the fourth in their illustrious career and first since 2017's A Moment Apart. "It's done," they tweeted. 

ODESZA have not yet revealed a title or release date of the album, but who's complaining?

They recently announced a triptych of comeback concerts dubbed "The Return," which are scheduled for late July at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Fans will most likely hear new music from the album at the shows, which are said to serve as "a reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music." "The Return" marks the duo's first performances since the momentous two-day finale of 2019's "A Moment Apart" tour at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

ODESZA also announced a new track coming out this week, a collaboration with The Knocks called "Love Letter," which is assumed to appear as a single on the upcoming LP alongside "The Last Goodbye" (with Bettye LaVette) and "Better Now" (with MARO). The Knocks are on the verge of releasing an album of their own, the highly anticipated HISTORY.

Check out a preview of "Love Letter" below.

